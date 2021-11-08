If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON — Community Food Pantry of Benson volunteers are organizing the nonprofit’s final fundraiser of 2021.
The pantry’s Vendor & Craft Holiday Extravaganza is Saturday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
“We held a similar event last April, and it was a huge success,” said Najayyah Many Horses, food pantry president. “Every vendor sold out, and we had great reviews from the public as well as the vendors.”
The pantry is planning to hold four fundraisers a year, with two of those as craft fairs, Many Horses added.
“We’re in a different location than our April event," she added. "We’ll still be on Fourth Street, but in an empty lot next to Washington Federal Bank, which is a larger space than where we set up last April.”
Entertainment will feature the Dave Owens Band, a local favorite that performs a variety of music, but with a focus on country classics.
Najayyah’s husband, Danny Many Horses, will close the event with native flute music.
Come for lunch and enjoy a sandwich from Dickey’s Barbeque.
With 30 vendors signed up for the event, it’s a great way to get a jump on Christmas shopping, Many Horses said. Handmade sterling silver jewelry, pecans, children’s books with the author on site for autographs, metal art, skin care products, soaps and candles and holistic medicine are examples of just some of the vendors represented.
A Medicare representative will be on hand to answer questions about Medicare and talk about some of the program’s changes.
“Also, if you’re not registered to vote, stop by the booth and get registered,” said Many Horses. “So, along with all the fun vendors, we’re going to have a couple of educational booths for the public’s benefit.”
The Food Pantry, located at 2300 W. Calvary Lane in Benson, is housed on the Calvary Baptist Church campus. Food distributions are every Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.