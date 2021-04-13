BENSON — If you’re looking for an outdoor family-friendly activity, be sure to stop by the Vendor & Craft Fair this Saturday at the corner of Ocotillo and Fourth streets in Benson.
Organized by the Community Food Pantry of Benson, the event features multiple booths with local vendors and crafters.
“We have 25 participants signed up for Saturday’s event, which is a fundraiser for the Food Pantry,” said Najayyah Many Horses, food pantry president. “The money we receive comes through the booth spaces that we sell.”
In addition, Gunny’s Barbecue, the event’s only food vendor, is donating 100 percent of proceeds to the food pantry, Many Horses said.
The Food Pantry will be using the money to purchase food items for its weekly community distributions and to pay for the pantry’s maintenance costs for its two trucks.
“There will be a Food Pantry booth at the event as well, with several new donated items that we’re going to be selling,” Many Horses said. “We have a brand new 14-foot Pro-Bounce trampoline, two Dirt Devil vacuum cleaners, an exerciser, a new children’s bicycle with a helmet, a Black and Decker griddle and numerous other items for sale.”
Native American flute player Danny Many Horses — Najayyah’s husband — will be performing at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the crowd’s enjoyment.
“People are excited about getting out again,” Najayyah said. “Some of our vendors have not been able to participate in events since COVID, and are really looking forward to Saturday’s craft fair. We urge everyone to come out, browse through our vendors' booths and have fun while supporting a good cause.”