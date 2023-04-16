It’s time to don those favorite pajamas and head over to the Community Presbyterian Church in Benson for a pajama party and game night.

Back by popular demand, the Community Food Pantry of Benson is hosting its first 2023 fundraiser with a Breakfast for Dinner and Pajama Party on April 28.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?