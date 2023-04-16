It’s time to don those favorite pajamas and head over to the Community Presbyterian Church in Benson for a pajama party and game night.
Back by popular demand, the Community Food Pantry of Benson is hosting its first 2023 fundraiser with a Breakfast for Dinner and Pajama Party on April 28.
“For this pajama party, we’re adding a game night to our evening activities,” said Najayyah Many Horses, food pantry executive director. “This is a fun event where participants eat favorite breakfast foods in the comfort of their pajamas and compete for prizes and bragging rights.”
The evening also includes a pajama contest.
All proceeds are used to help the food pantry assist those in need. There are times when the pantry has served as many as 800 people in a three-hour time span.
“Proper nutrition is a very fundamental thing, the basis for a person’s healthy and happy life,” noted Many Horses, who added, “Serving people in need and seeing how much they appreciate the food they receive is rewarding.”
The food pantry helps the elderly, blind and sick, as well as families and individuals struggling with high food costs.
“To serve is a blessing. The food pantry is giving us the opportunity to receive the blessing of service,” said Lili Brick, a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints member who volunteers as a pantry food delivery driver. “Going to the supermarket is overwhelming because the price of food is so expensive. We are able to deliver fish, meat and vegetables. This is a big blessing for the people we serve.”
Cost to attend the food pantry fundraiser is $30.
“Participants receive a night of food, fun and the power of giving back,” Many Horses said. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”
The Community Food Pantry of Benson holds a Wednesday food distribution out of the Calvary Baptist Church campus. Located at 2300 Calvary Lane in Benson, the distribution runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. For information about pantry hours, classes or events, call 520-200-5186 and leave a message, or email bensonpantryaz@outlook.com.
