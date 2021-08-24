If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON — The Community Food Pantry of Benson is roaring into the ‘20s with a murder mystery dinner.
“This pantry fundraiser, ‘Death Can Ruin Your Day’ features a roaring ‘20s theme in an evening filled with all kinds of prizes and surprises,” said Najayyah Many Horses, food pantry president and one of the event organizers. “This family-friendly murder mystery is going to be filled with audience interaction and is co-presented by Faultline Players and Pantry Cooking Productions.”
Tickets are $25 and include dinner, a dessert bar, prizes and entertainment, Many Horses said.
While costumes are optional, it’s hoped participants come decked out in 1920s finery. There is a prize for the best costume.
“Be prepared for a fun evening of entertainment, great food and prizes. This is the food pantry’s biggest 2021 fundraiser.”
Tickets are limited and are selling quickly, Many Horses said.
There is a special commemoration gift for a group that buys a block of 8 or 16 tickets. The menu includes ribs, chicken, baked potato, green beans, salad, roll and a dessert bar.
“Death Can Ruin Your Day” will be held in Club Allegre on the Calvary Baptist Church campus, 2300 W. Calvary Lane, Benson.