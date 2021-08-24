Food Pantry murder mystery

From left, Suzzi Wells, Ruth Broden and Danny Rael are ready for an upcoming 1920s murder mystery event being organized as a fundraiser for the Community Food Pantry of Benson. 

 SUBMITTED

BENSON — The Community Food Pantry of Benson is roaring into the ‘20s with a murder mystery dinner.

“This pantry fundraiser, ‘Death Can Ruin Your Day’ features a roaring ‘20s theme in an evening filled with all kinds of prizes and surprises,” said Najayyah Many Horses, food pantry president and one of the event organizers. “This family-friendly murder mystery is going to be filled with audience interaction and is co-presented by Faultline Players and Pantry Cooking Productions.”

Tickets are $25 and include dinner, a dessert bar, prizes and entertainment, Many Horses said.

While costumes are optional, it’s hoped participants come decked out in 1920s finery. There is a prize for the best costume.

“Be prepared for a fun evening of entertainment, great food and prizes. This is the food pantry’s biggest 2021 fundraiser.”

Tickets are limited and are selling quickly, Many Horses said.

There is a special commemoration gift for a group that buys a block of 8 or 16 tickets. The menu includes ribs, chicken, baked potato, green beans, salad, roll and a dessert bar.

“Death Can Ruin Your Day” will be held in Club Allegre on the Calvary Baptist Church campus, 2300 W. Calvary Lane, Benson.

