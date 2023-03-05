Five-year-old Raven Boustedt made friends with Waylon Jennings last Saturday, one of the long-eared residents at Forever Home Donkey Rescue and Sanctuary.

Dedicated to providing a safe home for unwanted donkeys and, in rarer cases, mules, Forever Home serves as a safe haven where the animals can live out their lives.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?