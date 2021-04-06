BENSON — Thanks to a $10,000 grant from Southeastern Arizona Community Foodbank, there will be a food distribution at La Roma Morales Apartments in Benson this Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last.
“We have a monthly distribution on the second Thursday of the month, but in February we learned that we received this grant which helped us expand our distribution services,” said Charity LaDuke, community manager for the La Roma Morales apartment complex. “We were able to acquire a refrigerator/freezer and a pallet jack with the grant award, as well as about $4,700 worth of food for this Friday’s distribution.”
Between 100 and 200 people go through the apartment complex distribution line every month, LaDuke said.
“These events take a lot of coordination, and I’m able to hold them with the help of my maintenance supervisor, Mike Dermody,” LaDuke said. “We both see an overwhelming need in Benson, so we’re beyond thrilled about the grant we received and being able to offer Friday’s one-time distribution.”
LaDuke said she works collaboratively with the Community Food Pantry of Benson as well as the Benson Area Food Bank as she and Dermondy attempt to reach more people throughout the area.
Food items on Friday will include fruits, vegetables and some meat, LaDuke said.
“We’ve been circulating fliers so people know this is happening,” she added. “This is a first-come, first-served event, which continues until 2 p.m. or while supplies last.”