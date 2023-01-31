Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Paul Kerchum’s interment ceremony was Jan. 25, 2023, at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista.

A World War II hero who survived the Bataan Death March, Kerchum died Dec. 17, 2022, and was laid to rest with full military honors on what would have been his 103rd birthday. His 29 years of military service included eight years with the U.S. Army and 21 years with the U.S. Air Force.

