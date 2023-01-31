Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Paul Kerchum’s interment ceremony was Jan. 25, 2023, at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista.
A World War II hero who survived the Bataan Death March, Kerchum died Dec. 17, 2022, and was laid to rest with full military honors on what would have been his 103rd birthday. His 29 years of military service included eight years with the U.S. Army and 21 years with the U.S. Air Force.
A life member of the Benson VFW Post 6271, Kerchum was well known for his willingness to participate in veterans’ ceremonies by sharing his war experiences through public speaking engagements all over the country.
“What impressed me most about Paul — even after his horrific experiences as a prisoner of war under the Japanese army — is that he continued to serve in the military,” said Dennis Bringham, judge advocate for Benson VFW Post 6271. “He had every reason to be one of the most bitter people in the world, but was not. While his service in WWII was the most publicized, he also served in the Korean War. His general attitude was always upbeat and positive. I will always have a tremendous amount of respect for Paul Kerchum. He truly was part of the greatest generation.”
Bringham praised the military tribute to Kerchum at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, which included a Davis Monthan Air Force Base four-jet A-10 “missing man flyover,” a live taps performance and a high-profile military presence from Washington, D.C., and Fort Drum, New York.
“That ceremony on the 25th was one of the most awesome, inspiring tributes I have ever seen,” Bringham said. “The fact that the 31st Infantry Regiment out of Fort Drum, New York had a contingent there, with Lt. Col. Simmons and Command Sgt. Mgr. Smith, is a testament to what the military felt about Paul Kerchum’s military service.”
Kerchum’s church service was held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Benson where he was a member for 40 years.
The Rev. Stan Szczapa served as the celebrant at Kerchum’s mass and attended the interment ceremony in Sierra Vista. The church was packed, with an overflow room made available where services could be viewed on a video screen.
“Paul was an active member of our Knights of Columbus Logan Derosier Council,” said Rick Valencia, an Our Lady of Lourdes deacon. “He was a man of strong Catholic faith and worked very diligently to do works of charity.”
Valencia talked about his friendship with Kerchum, describing him as a strong-minded individual and someone who was always willing to lend a helping hand.
“He was an inspiration to everybody,” Valencia added. “The number of people at the church service and funeral just showed the respect and reverence for the man that he was. His vivid recollection of times, dates and experiences that he kept alive and shared with people all over the country as a tribute to his comrades is commendable. He never lost sight of the people he served with.”
Kerchum’s daughter, Paula DesMarais, said she was completely overwhelmed by her father’s “well orchestrated and beautifully conducted” tribute.
“It brought me to tears,” she said. “The flyover was spectacular, taps was beautifully performed, the entire service from the church to the cemetery was amazing. I was deeply moved when the Honor Guard presented me with the American flag and the 31st Infantry gave me a scabbard with my dad’s name engraved on it. I also was presented with shell casings from the gun salute.”
Marc DesMarais, Kerchum’s grandson, delivered the eulogy at the church service.
While he mentioned his grandfather’s military service, DesMarais also talked about his role as a dedicated family man and his deep devotion to his wife of 74 years, Gloria. DesMarais described his grandfather as hard working, determined and an incredible role model.
“He was always a solid presence in my life and my family’s life, and I’m grateful for the time I had with him,” DesMarais said.
After retiring from the military in 1966, Kerchum lived in Tucson, then he and Gloria relocated to Benson where he started PK Realty, based in his home in J-6.
“He ran a very successful real estate business for about 25 years,” said Paul DesMarais. “During his lifetime, my dad was generous about helping people who had fallen onto hard times.”
The funeral procession from Benson to Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista was led by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team, followed by about 60 Thunder Mountain Patriot Guard Riders and a long line of vehicles.
Kerchum’s decorations include the Purple Heart, two bronze stars and the POW medal.
“I’ve been the cemetery director for 16 years and this is the first time we’ve had a flyover,” said Joe Larson, who helped coordinate activities at Southern Arizona Veterans Cemetery.
“The A-10 flyover from Davis Monthan Air Force Base, conducted by the 162nd Wing Air National Guard, was low, slow and super impressive.”