BENSON — Local artist Doug Quarles is working on his latest mural project on the front of Frontier Fitness in Benson.
With its patriotic theme, the 9-by-62-foot image features the American flag, an eagle and representatives from each branch of the Armed Forces, including the Coast Guard.
Once completed, this addition to Benson’s mural collection brings the total number of his murals to 48.
“I’ve been wanting to do a patriotic mural for a long time now, so I was pleased when this opportunity came along for me,” said Quarles.
“I started by painting train-themed murals on the walls at the Benson Visitor Center parking lot in September 2013, and have been painting up the town since,” said Quarles, whose murals are featured in handbooks compiled by Benson Clean and Beautiful, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing Benson through projects that promote tourism.
The idea of making Benson a “city of murals” was pitched to the Benson City Council by Lisa Hill in 2013. Council members liked the idea, gave it their stamp of approval, and the mural project was born.
“Our murals have received a lot of positive feedback from local residents as well as visitors who come to Benson,” said Hill, a Clean and Beautiful board member. “We are very happy with Doug’s work. Even though Clean and Beautiful is the driving force behind the murals, this project would not have happened without Doug Quarles and his artistic talent.”
Through fundraisers, membership fees and donations, the Clean and Beautiful organization is paying for the Frontier Fitness mural, and will continue its search for blank walls to use as a Quarles canvas for future images.
“Most of the murals that I’ve painted in Benson depict the town’s history or are images of the area’s natural beauty,” said Quarles, who moved to Benson from Tucumcari, New Mexico, in 2013.
Not long after he and his wife, Sharon Quarles, also an artist, arrived in town, Doug rolled up his sleeves and painted the parking lot walls at the Benson Visitor Center.
While the bulk of his mural work is centered in Benson, Quarles was also hired to paint three murals inside the Discovery Center at Kartchner Caverns State Park. There, his work showcases three different park-related themes, of which the largest is a spectacular 8-by-10-foot painting of the night sky, complete with the Milky Way Galaxy set against the Whetstone Mountains. It’s the first of the three murals visitors see when entering the discovery center.
The Clean and Beautiful mural handbook sales have exceeded 300, said Hill.
“We have the handbooks in different locations throughout Benson, and they do very well,” Hill said. “They serve as guides so people know where the different murals are located, and they mention subtle, hidden items that Doug paints in each mural.”
In the patriotic mural at Frontier Fitness, Quarles is using local residents as models for the uniformed members of the Armed Forces.
“Both Doug and Sharon (Quarles) are talented artists and very well-liked in our community,” Hill said. “After touring Benson and visiting the murals, stop by Quarles Art Gallery located next to Wild Dogs at 1020 W. Fourth St. and look at the artwork that Doug and Sharon have on display.”