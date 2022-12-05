loves-fuelleak1.jpg

An underground gas tank leak at the Love’s truck stop in Benson caused its evacuation and the temporary closing of Highway 90 at the I-10 intersection.

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

An underground gas tank leak at the Love’s truck stop in Benson caused Highway 90 to be closed at Interstate 10 around 9 p.m. Sunday and an evacuation of the truck stop.

“Highway 90 was reopened around midnight, but Love’s is still closed,” Benson Police Chief Greg Volker said Monday morning. “Water from rainfall caused an unleaded fuel tank to rise and leak. The leak has been turned off, and while there is no further danger to the community, the truck stop continues to be closed until technicians have an opportunity to completely investigate and resolve the problem.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?