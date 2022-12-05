An underground gas tank leak at the Love’s truck stop in Benson caused Highway 90 to be closed at Interstate 10 around 9 p.m. Sunday and an evacuation of the truck stop.
“Highway 90 was reopened around midnight, but Love’s is still closed,” Benson Police Chief Greg Volker said Monday morning. “Water from rainfall caused an unleaded fuel tank to rise and leak. The leak has been turned off, and while there is no further danger to the community, the truck stop continues to be closed until technicians have an opportunity to completely investigate and resolve the problem.”
Volker said that Love’s is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the public and employees are safe as technicians work on the tank.
Along with Benson Police and Fire departments, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, a Hazmat team out of Tucson, Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative and other utility companies were notified of the incident, said Carol Capas, CCSO spokesperson.
“Public safety agencies helped evacuate the Love's property during the incident,” she said. “CCSO deputies diverted traffic to alternate routes leading into Sierra Vista and surrounding communities during the closure.”
Calls placed to the Love’s corporate office for more information have not been returned. As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, it’s unclear how long the truck stop will be closed. Updates will be provided as they become available.
