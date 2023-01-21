kerchum 1

In November, Paul Kerchum, 102, talks about his experience during World War II, including the Bataan Death March he survived. Kerchum passed away in December.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

Funeral services for Paul Kerchum, one of the last known survivors of the Bataan Death March, are Wednesday.

Kerchum died Dec. 17 at his home in J-6 at 102.

