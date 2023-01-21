Funeral services for Paul Kerchum, one of the last known survivors of the Bataan Death March, are Wednesday.
Kerchum died Dec. 17 at his home in J-6 at 102.
Family members planned his funeral on the date that would have been his 103rd birthday. Services will start at 9:30 a.m. with a eulogy, followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church in Benson where Kerchum was a member for 40 years.
Between 10:45 and 11 a.m. there will be a flagline at the church where members of Thunder Mountain Patriot Guard Riders — a motorcycle group dedicated to commemorating veterans and first responders — will present American flags on each side of the church walkway leading to the coach bearing the urn with Kerchum’s cremains.
Members of Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team will lead the funeral procession from Benson to Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista. The SAT escort will be followed by a lineup of Patriot Riders, the funeral coach, family members and grievers. The procession is expected to arrive at the cemetery sometime between noon and 12:30, with services starting around 1 p.m., according to Dawna Stewart, ride captain for the Patriot Guard Riders.
“We will be presenting a second flagline at the cemetery,” Stewart said. “There are so many moving parts to this tribute. I can’t begin to tell you how honored we are to be a part of this. Paul Kerchum deserves our respect for the incredible sacrifices he made while serving our country.”
Davis Monthan Air Force Base is planning a four-jet flyover around 1:15, Stewart said.
“Dignitaries are expected to be in attendance at my father’s service,” said Paula Desmarais, Kerchum’s daughter. “There will be representatives from the 31st Infantry out of Fort Drum, New York, the Air Force Elite Honor Guard from Washington D.C., Davis Monthan Air Force Base will be sending representatives and Fort Huachuca will have Army representation there.”
Services will conclude with a rifle volley and presentation of an American flag to the Kerchum family.
“So it’s going to be quite a tribute,” Desmarais lamented. “One of the military historians who works with the 31st Infantry, believes that my father is the last of the Bataan Death March survivors from the 31st Infantry, but that has not been confirmed.”
Dan Douglas, owner of Westlawn Mortuary of Willcox, is coordinating the services.
“Because of Paul Kerchum’s remarkable history, there are a number of logistical components to his funeral and the procession,” Douglas said. “I feel privileged and honored to be rendering my professional services on behalf of Paul Kerchum and his family. He truly is an American hero and very deserving of this tribute.”
Following the public tribute, there will be a private gathering for family members and close friends.
About Paul Kerchum
Born Jan. 25, 1920, Kerchum died six weeks shy of his 103rd birthday.
Kerchum started his military career at 17 after he joined the U.S. Army in 1938 during the Great Depression.
When he first joined, he served with E Company, 27th Infantry and was stationed in Hawaii, then re-enlisted as a member of the B Company, 31st Infantry Regiment and served in the Philippines from 1940 to 1945.
Kerchum survived the Bataan Death March, which he referred to as “one of history’s greatest war atrocities.” While on that 55-mile hot, dusty, march from Mariveles to the San Fernando rail head, he vividly recalled how men were shot, bayoneted, beheaded or beaten to death by Japanese soldiers. He spent three and a half years as a prisoner of war in labor camps in the Philippeans, Taiwan and Japan under the Japanese Army.
When the war ended in 1945, Kerchum left the Army and enlisted in what was then the U.S. Army Air Corps, later the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the military with 29 years service, eight years in the Army and 21 in the Air Force. In addition to World War II, he fought in the Korean War.
In 1966, Kerchum moved to Benson’s J-6 area where he lived out the rest of his life.