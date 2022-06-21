BENSON — A $750,000 grant will bring new life to Lions Park.
The city of Benson has been awarded an Arizona State Parks Land and Water Conservation Fund grant in the amount of $750,000. The 50-50 matched grant will be used for the following list of improvements and additions to Lions Park:
- Grading, utilities and lighting for four pickleball courts and two new softball fields.
- Replacement of a large group ramada including electrical upgrades.
- Landscape and irrigation.
“The funding is expected to be released in January or March of 2023,” said Mandy Konrad, administrative assistant to city manager Vicki Vivian and grant writer.
Total cost for the project is estimated at $1,508,700.
“We’re very excited about the grant award and the improvements it allows the city to bring to Lions Park,” Konrad said.
“We’re going to be applying for another grant for the additional amount we need to complete restrooms with concessions and a parking lot, which were included in the original budget of $2 million,” she added. “If funding is available in the next grant cycle and we’re awarded that grant, the project will be fully funded.”
While the city applied for $1 million, it was approved for $750,000.
“Delays caused by the pandemic led to a significant increase in project costs that had been approved prior to the pandemic,” Konrad said. “We have a lot more planned for Lions Park, including a splash pad and relocating playground equipment. Those projects fall under separate funding and will be coming soon. We’re very excited about the improvements that are coming to Lions Park and the funds that are making those improvements possible for Benson.”
Mayor Joe Konrad, Mandy's father, learned about the grant through a similar park project in Willcox and told Benson City Manager Vicki Vivian about the funding opportunity.
"I feel that it's important for the city to take advantage of alternative funding sources when opportunities arise," he said. "These funds provide important amenities that improve the quality of life for the people of Benson while taking the burden off of the taxpayers. I'm excited about this additional funding for our parks and look forward to receiving the money during the first quarter of 2023."
Land and Water Conservation Fund Act
The Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1965 (Public Law 88-578) became effective in January 1965. The act provides financial assistance to states, their political subdivisions, and Indian tribal governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities.
Along with recreation facilities, funding can be used for Americans With Disabilities Act accessibility upgrades, acquisition of park lands, baseball and softball fields, soccer fields, bike parks, pools and playground equipment.