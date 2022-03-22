BENSON — Thanks to a $28,046 grant agreement through the Visit Arizona Initiative, the city of Benson will be spotlighting historic Highway 80 and its route through Cochise County.
At a recent Benson City Council meeting, council members authorized Benson Tourism Supervisor Bob Nilson to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Office Tourism regarding the Visit Arizona Initiative award. The grant pays for 100,000 trifold maps to be distributed throughout the state and a half-page ad in American Road Magazine, which publishes in the spring, summer, fall and winter.
The project’s cost is $28,046.99, with a 10 percent match of $2,804.70 that the city will need to pay, bringing the city’s total award to $25,242.29.
“I submitted the grant application to the Arizona Office of Tourism in October of 2021,” Nilson said. “The project request was to fund our Highway 80 road trip map and provide advertising in American Road Magazine. We’ve been approved for the award and will be distributing 100,000 maps of Cochise County with Highway 80 highlighted starting from Exit 303 in Benson, heading into Tombstone, Bisbee and Douglas.”
Nilson said the idea is to encourage people to take the 72-mile road trip and learn about the region’s rich history along the way.
“When this opportunity first came up, I had been working closely with Tombstone about Highway 80 and its historic significance in this area,” said Nilson, who noted that the highway was built in 1926 and represented the first all weather ocean-to-ocean highway from its start in Savannah, Georgia to its terminus in San Diego, California.
The full-color tri-fold brochure folds out to 12 inches by 18 inches and is two-sided. It will be distributed in Phoenix, Tucson, Casa Grande, Benson, Willcox and the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
“The half-page ads in American Road Magazine will highlight all the fantastic things to see and do along the highway’s route through Southeastern Arizona,” Nilson said. “This magazine has 28,000 subscribers across the United States.”
The funds come through the American Rescue Plan Act to help offset the way Arizona was significantly impacted by COVID-19, resulting in lost revenue and jobs. The Visit Arizona Initiative grant program was created to provide recovery assistance to the state’s tourism industry, Nilson said.
“This funding will support projects that contribute to that effort,” he added. “The pandemic affected the revenue that local destination marketing organizations use to attract future visitors to Arizona cities and towns.
"The VAI marketing program is a competitive grant program that strives to equitably award these funds. We’re very pleased that we were granted the funding and look forward to the exposure our marketing campaign will bring to Benson and the other three Cochise County cities highlighted along the Highway 80 route.”