Historic Highway 80 and the intriguing stops along its route are getting a major publicity boost through a $73,000 grant awarded to the Benson Visitor Center.
The Arizona Office of Tourism (AOT) awarded a fiscal year 2023 Visit Arizona Initiative (VAI) grant to the visitor center, representing the continuation of a $25,000 marketing grant the center received in 2022.
Money from the two awards, which totals nearly $100,000, is being used to promote Highway 80 as it extends through Southeastern Arizona from Benson to Douglas.
Benson Tourism Supervisor Bob Nilson wrote the first grant, while Kathy Lara, the visitor center’s marketing coordinator, wrote the second award.
“The $25,000 grant that Bob (Nilson) wrote was used for more traditional marketing to promote Highway 80. The money paid for 100,000 full-color, tri fold brochures that fold out to 12 by 18 inches and are two-sided. The brochures were distributed in high traffic locations throughout the state.”
The funding also paid for magnets and a half-page ad in American Road Magazine, which publishes in the spring, summer, fall and winter.
“The idea is to encourage people to take the 72-mile road trip along Highway 80, starting at Exit 303 in Benson, then heading into Tombstone, Bisbee and Douglas,” Nilson said. “Visitors can stop at different destination points and learn about the region’s rich and diverse history along the way.”
Round two of the VAI award, the new $73,000 grant, deals more with digital marketing to reach a different demographic, Lara said.
“The second round will include a retool of the Visitor Center’s website with a redesign project by Chris Newton of Earthdiver Go-Travel sites,” she noted.
“The Visitor Center has a long-standing partnership with Chris Newton and his team. They will be reworking our websites as part of this tourism project for Cochise County.”
Brett Allen, executive producer of Arizona-based “Official Best of America” film productions, a company that specializes in travel shows, will be compiling a Highway 80 promotional film while highlighting the four cities along the route. The Historic Highway 80 travel show will be featured and aired on a regional broadcast in 2023, Lara said.
The project’s funding was made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act to help offset the way Arizona tourism was impacted by COVID-19, resulting in lost revenue and jobs.
The VAI grant program was created to provide recovery assistance to the state’s tourism industry, Lara said.
“Governor Doug Ducey allocated federal funding to help jumpstart tourism in Arizona. We’re so excited for this project and are hoping it will revitalize Cochise County’s tourism after COVID caused a major slowdown. We look forward to what this new grant will do for the visitor center and our Cochise County partners.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone