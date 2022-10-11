grants

Kathy Lara and Bob Nilson of the Benson Visitor Center are instrumental in securing grant funds to promote historic Highway 80 as it passes through Cochise County from Benson to Douglas. 

Historic Highway 80 and the intriguing stops along its route are getting a major publicity boost through a $73,000 grant awarded to the Benson Visitor Center.

The Arizona Office of Tourism (AOT) awarded a fiscal year 2023 Visit Arizona Initiative (VAI) grant to the visitor center, representing the continuation of a $25,000 marketing grant the center received in 2022.

