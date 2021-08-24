If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON — Jack Dobson has been a gun collector for most of his adult life.
“I was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps from 1964 through 1968 and served in Vietnam with the 1st Marine infantry Division,” he said. “Owning a gun store has been on my bucket list for a number of years now. So here I am, at 75, with my first gun business.”
High Desert Firearms and Archery carries a selection of antique long guns and handguns, rifles, shotguns and archery equipment. The store also has a miscellaneous selection of military items, as well as handmade leather holsters by Cameron Bentley, whose finance, Ashley Smith, works part-time at the store.
Smith, who grew up around guns, walked into High Desert Firearms to see what the inventory was like, and offered to help Dobson with his computer system. That’s when he hired her as a part-time employee.
“My parents taught me about guns, so I’ve been around them all my life,” she said. “I know all about gun safety, and I love this store because it’s got a little of everything. I enjoy learning about the vintage collection. Jack is endearing and nice to work for.”
St. David resident Cindy Richards was in the shop on Friday to purchase a Ruger Vaquero.
“I’m a teacher from Florida, and after some of the school shootings that had been happening, our school district offered free handgun classes to teachers,” she said. “I started taking them, and have been a gun owner since.”
Local business owner and gun enthusiast Cindy Allen said she has heard “nothing but great things” from people who have visited High Desert Firearms.
“People that I’ve spoken to are impressed with the selection, prices and friendly service. In the two weeks that he’s been open, Jack (Dobson) has been really busy and is always putting out new inventory. I’m always happy to hear about new businesses starting up in Benson. I wish him all the best.”
Dobson, who is from Wisconsin, moved to the J-Six area five years ago. While in Wisconsin, he was a deputy sheriff for 30 years.
“I’ve been open for exactly one week,” he said Friday. “Business has been tremendous. The people from Benson and surrounding communities have treated me great."
High Desert Firearms is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
“We’re still deciding on our hours,” Dobson said. “We’re waiting to see what foot traffic looks like, and will decide on a schedule once we know what days bring the most customers.”