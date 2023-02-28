A group of Visitor Center representatives from Benson, Tombstone, Bisbee and Douglas — dubbed the Historic Highway 80 group — are working together to promote tourism in Cochise County.

On Friday, the group presented at Benson-based CT RV Resort (formerly Cochise Terrace RV Resort), before a large number of residents.

