Benson’s Horseshoe Cafe & Bakery is revered by locals as one of the town’s iconic establishments.
Steeped in history, this popular restaurant, located at 154 E. Fourth St., opened in 1936 and has been serving home-cooked favorites for more than eight decades.
Now with a new owner in Rob Hagmann, this local landmark will be continuing its long-standing tradition of quality food and friendly service, with a few tweaks planned along the way.
Hagmann purchased the restaurant from former owner Patty Columbo on July 18 and will be making some changes as he transitions into his new role as restaurant owner. One of the more immediate changes will be in the restaurant’s name.
“We’re calling it the Horseshoe, all one word, and we’re dropping the ‘Cafe & Bakery,” Hagmann said.
“Patty (Columbo) did a fabulous job with the Horseshoe in the 13 years she owned the restaurant, and I plan to keep some of the favorite dishes our customers expect to see on the menu. But I’m also planning to add a few new menu items.”
In the near future, Hagmann will be keeping the restaurant open for dinner, with prime rib featured two nights a week. He also plans to have a pasta night and will be extending the restaurant’s Friday fish fry into dinner.
“The Horseshoe is currently open Tuesday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., but we want to extend our hours to seven days a week along with adding dinner hours,” Hagmann said. “We also want to update the restaurant and building to bring it up to current standards and codes. We’ll be making these changes through a phased-in process.”
Opening on Sundays will be one of the first steps in the transition, with dinners added to the schedule in a few weeks.
When asked how she felt about Hagmann’s ideas, Columbo was pleased and supportive.
“Change is always good, but it’s best to ease into them,” she said. “I think his ideas are great for the Horseshoe, and I like how he's transitioning into them. I know that old, established restaurants sometimes get stale, so it’s always good to change things up.”
Columbo is especially pleased that Hagmann plans to keep the Horseshoe open seven days a week.
“I know the cooks and I know how good the food is there, so I plan to be one of the regular customers,” she added.
A series of owners kept the Horseshoe up and running through its long history in Benson. It was closed for a couple of months before Patty Columbo and her late husband, Mike, purchased it in 2010.
“When I decided I was ready to retire, I put the Horseshoe up for sale and it was on the market for nearly a year before I met Rob through a realtor. He was really excited about purchasing it. He likes its history, the loyal customers and the fact the restaurant has such a good reputation throughout the area,” said Columbo, who has returned to the Horseshoe as a customer.
As he prepares for the expanded hours, Hagmann has been hiring more staff.
“We went from a staff of eight to about 22 employees,” he said. “My goal is to give the customers great service and that starts with a happy staff. We’re all a team.”
On the management side, Hagmann has made Tina Vaughn front-of-the-house manager and Elisia Rodriquez executive manager. Rodriquez graduated from culinary school and is a pastry chef who will be bringing new items to the pastry and dessert side of the restaurant.
“I would like to thank Patty (Columbo) for giving me the opportunity to purchase a historic piece of Benson,” Hagmann said. “She owned the restaurant for 13 years and I want to thank her for continuing this Benson tradition.”
Hagmann said Columbo has been very supportive throughout the transition, making it easy for him and his staff. While he’s new to owning and operating a restaurant, Hagmann worked for a restaurant for five years while living in New Jersey. In addition, he is close friends with the Alva family, who own the Silver Saddle in Tucson, also a well-established, older restaurant.
“As someone who is new to the restaurant business from an owner's perspective, I bring a level of energy to this venture and a fresh set of eyes,” he said. “Everyone has been supportive and positive as we go through this transition."
Hagmann is a Tucson resident who has been doing business in Benson for a number of years. Introduced to Benson through his good friend Micah Mortensen, superintendent of Benson Unified School District, Hagmann said he will be leaning on him for networking and leadership development as he transitions into the new Horseshoe.
“The credibility of this restaurant is well documented,” he said. “It’s an iconic landmark and dearly loved by the community. I appreciate the community’s support and am really excited to see what unfolds in this next chapter.”