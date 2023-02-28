It was 25 years ago that John and Tish Hiestand adopted their first donkey.
Black Jack became an immediate hit and represents the foundation of Forever Home Donkey Rescue and Sanctuary. Founded by the Hiestands in 1998, the donkey sanctuary is located in Benson on a 30-acre property about 10 miles south of Cascabel. Home to 29 donkeys and a miniature mule, since its inception 25 years ago the rescue has become a destination spot for locals and visitors alike.
On Saturday, Forever Home will be celebrating its 25th anniversary with an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring hands-on activities for kids, live music and opportunities to make friends with the rescue’s long-eared residents. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and a picnic lunch and spend the day hobnobbing with the sanctuary’s friendly donkeys.
Black Jack, the donkey that started it all, is still part of the sanctuary’s herd.
Forever Home got its start in 1998 when John Hiestand purchased Black Jack as a birthday gift for Tish.
“At the time we had no idea we would be starting a rescue,” said Tish while giving Black Jack a hug. “So, he’s our founding donkey. Because donkeys are herd animals, we wanted to find him a friend.”
The Hiestands answered an ad in the paper and brought a donkey named Cisco home to hang out with Black Jack. But Cisco had serious health issues and within seven months had to be euthanized.
“It meant Black Jack was alone again,” Tish said. “We put an ad in the paper letting people know we were looking for a donkey, and came home with two.”
Calls continued to roll in from people who wanted to place donkeys, and the Hienstands took them in.
It wasn’t long before the couple recognized a need for a donkey rescue, and founded Forever Home.
“Most of the donkeys we take in are here for the rest of their lives,” Tish said. “Our goal is to give them a soft landing at the end of their lifespan.”
When visiting Forever Home, it’s not unusual to be greeted by Black Jack and his sidekick, Buddy. As the sanctuary’s official ambassador, Black Jack takes his job seriously. When vehicles approach, he’s at the gate, ready for an ear rub, friendly pat or treat.
Suzanne Velasquez, a Forever Home board members, lives on the property and helps with the day-to-day care of the animals.
“Forever Home is an all-volunteer nonprofit,” she said. “When Tish and John started the rescue, they ran it as a private sanctuary for years, funded with their own money. We decided to make it a nonprofit organization in 2020.”
With an average lifespan of 40 years, Velasquez said there are several donkeys on the property that could be around for years.
“We want the sanctuary to be here for these animals, even if we’re no longer around,” Velasquez said. “That’s why the shift from a private to a nonprofit sanctuary was so important.”
While more than 50 donkeys have been placed in homes through the years, 27 donkeys and one dog are buried in the property’s Rainbow Bridge cemetery.
Velasquez decided to organize Saturday’s 25th anniversary party as a tribute to John and Trish Hiestand and their sanctuary.
Designed as an open house, the goal is for the public to be treated to a fun experience while developing an appreciation for donkeys, Velasquez said.
“Through the free tours that we give of the rescue, we hope to educate the public about donkeys and highlight their individual personalities,” John Hiestand said. “We want people to see how wonderful these donkeys are.”
Several of Forever Home’s donkeys make parade appearances and participate in pack burro races.
Watch for them on April 1 during Tombstone’s Schieffelin Days, as pack burro racing is the anchor event.
“Getting the donkeys out in the public where people see how much fun they are is one way to raise awareness about the different personalities,” said Velasquez. “We’re looking forward to a nice-sized crowd at our anniversary event on Saturday. We hope to see you there.”
