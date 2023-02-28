It was 25 years ago that John and Tish Hiestand adopted their first donkey.

Black Jack became an immediate hit and represents the foundation of Forever Home Donkey Rescue and Sanctuary. Founded by the Hiestands in 1998, the donkey sanctuary is located in Benson on a 30-acre property about 10 miles south of Cascabel. Home to 29 donkeys and a miniature mule, since its inception 25 years ago the rescue has become a destination spot for locals and visitors alike.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?