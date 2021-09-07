featured Hopes, dreams to be celebrated at Saturday lantern festival By Dana Cole dana.cole@myheraldreview.com Dana Cole Author email Sep 7, 2021 Sep 7, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. BENSON — The community’s fourth annual lantern festival promises to light up the night sky with a spectacular glow Saturday evening.This year’s event is dedicated to first responders and all those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks 20 years ago.“It’s also a time for people of all walks of life to come together and celebrate hopes, dreams, milestones or to remember someone who is no longer with us,” said Benson City Manager Vicki Vivian.Held at the San Pedro Golf Course, 926 Madison St. in Benson, festivities start at 4 p.m. with a lineup of family activities, followed by the lantern release around 8 p.m.The lanterns cost $30 each and include admission for two people. Cost for admission only is $17 per person, and children 5 and younger are free.Money raised at the event supports the city’s general fund, allowing the city to offer more services to help Benson’s economy.Some of the past lantern festivals have drawn as many as 3,000 spectators.For information about ticket prices, go to the city of Benson website, www.cityofbenson.com. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lantern City Of Benson Festival Economics Sociology Politics Vicki Vivian Festivity Hope Milestone Dream Dana Cole Author email Follow Dana Cole Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Join NABUR NABUR: YOU ASK. WE ANSWER. CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION! Most Popular Mosey on over to Mescal Movie Set for weekend tour Defendant in DUI murder case released on bond Dragoon Range Farms promotes healthy eating High Desert Firearms opens in Benson San Pedro River Arts Council to host photo show Arizona National Guard staying additional year to assist border operations in Cochise County San Pedro Golf Course operations could shift to outside firm Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit