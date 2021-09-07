BENSON — The community’s fourth annual lantern festival promises to light up the night sky with a spectacular glow Saturday evening.

This year’s event is dedicated to first responders and all those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks 20 years ago.

“It’s also a time for people of all walks of life to come together and celebrate hopes, dreams, milestones or to remember someone who is no longer with us,” said Benson City Manager Vicki Vivian.

Held at the San Pedro Golf Course, 926 Madison St. in Benson, festivities start at 4 p.m. with a lineup of family activities, followed by the lantern release around 8 p.m.

The lanterns cost $30 each and include admission for two people. Cost for admission only is $17 per person, and children 5 and younger are free.

Money raised at the event supports the city’s general fund, allowing the city to offer more services to help Benson’s economy.

Some of the past lantern festivals have drawn as many as 3,000 spectators.

For information about ticket prices, go to the city of Benson website, www.cityofbenson.com.

