The number of encounters in December that federal agents have had with undocumented migrants along the Southwest border of the United States have been the most for that month since 2018, recently released statistics show.
That includes encounters along the 262 miles of Arizona border that stretches from eastern Cochise County to Yuma County, known by the Border Patrol and other law enforcement agencies as the Tucson Sector.
For local law enforcement officials from the Border Patrol and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the daily challenge of intercepting undocumented people as they cross into Arizona from Mexico or chasing down the drivers of load cars who are paid to transport migrants away from Cochise County has become a non-stop exhausting endeavor.
"I will use only one word — frustrating," said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels in describing what the past year has been like with border issues.
In December — the most recent statistics available from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials — 178,840 undocumented individuals were encountered along the Southwest border of the U.S., which runs from Texas to California. That number includes apprehensions by Border Patrol agents in the field and agents with the Border Patrol's Office of Field Operations at ports of entry, records show. That's more than twice the number of individuals who were apprehended or encountered in December 2020, which was 73,994, CBP records show.
Encounters during the same month in 2019 and 2018 were 40,565 and 60,794, respectively, CBP records show.
In the Tucson Sector, a large part of which includes Cochise County, Border Patrol agents came across 15,759 undocumented migrants attempting to enter the country illegally in December, compared to 11,146 who tried to enter in December 2020. Agents with the Office of Field Operations encountered 564 migrants in December, compared to 262 in December 2020, records show.
Michael Hyatt, the agent-in-charge at the Brian A. Terry Border Patrol Station in Naco, said December wasn't the only month with increased numbers.
"They've actually been higher in most months," said Hyatt.
One of the troubling trends, according to Hyatt, is the number of undocumented individuals coming across the border who are intent on passing through unnoticed. Hyatt said in the past many migrants crossed over and immediately surrendered to law enforcement or Border Patrol.
"Now, they're trying to evade apprehension," he said.
While he could not discuss specific procedures or tactics used by the Border Patrol, Hyatt said he and his agents are constantly reviewing, assessing risk and determining where agents are needed most.
Hyatt and Dannels addressed the issue of load cars. These vehicles are driven by people who are recruited by the cartels to transport migrants from Cochise County and other rural border areas to Tucson or Phoenix. The drivers are often young people — sometimes teenagers — recruited via social media and offered about $1,000 for every migrant they can load into their vehicles, hence the moniker "load car."
"They're (load car drivers) being instructed to not stop for law enforcement," Hyatt said.
Dannels said there are 900 to 1,000 load cars coming through Cochise County every month.
Once these drivers pick up their assigned load of migrants — those who avoid detection as they cross the border — their only goal is to hightail it out of the area as quickly as possible, Dannels has said.
There were three deaths in Cochise County in 2021 related to load car drivers who were speeding, intent on evading law enforcement.
The sheriff said more migrants with a criminal history are crossing into the U.S.
"Just look at our section of the border," Dannels said. "Look at the getaways. These are individuals who have criminal records. They can't give up like they do in Yuma and Del Rio (Texas). They have to be smuggled in at a high cost and they serve no purpose in this country but to harm."
Dannels' frustration comes from an entire year under the Biden administration of trying to get someone in the federal government to visit Cochise County to witness the issues that plague not just law enforcement, but the residents who live along the border and deal with encounters.
The sheriff said he wrote a letter to President Biden in May on behalf of the National Sheriffs Association. In the missive he requested that Biden come to the area to meet with him and other lawmen regarding the situation on the border. Other letters have followed since with no response from Biden or his staff.
"Not even a 'Hey we received your letter,' " Dannels said. "No response. That is a summary of the word frustration."
Additionally, Dannels has reached out at least 10 times in the last year to Alejandro Mayorkas, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security.
"We still don't have a shared message or a shared action plan," Dannels said of his communications with Mayorkas. "What we have is a crisis that continues to grow on the backs of every American.
"The only winners here are the cartel."
Dannels complained that while the number of migrants flocking illegally into the country continues to spike, there are no concrete federal policies in place that make sense or offer a solution.
"What we're not seeing is reasonable driven decisions and policies to fix this," Dannels said. "That's where the word frustrating comes from. It's not a lack of effort by the sheriffs, the national sheriffs, the Western sheriffs, or the Southwest border sheriffs, or other community leaders and certain governors who have brought this forward and have said that we have a problem on the Southwest border."
The one positive, Dannels said, is that all the law enforcement-related entities in Cochise County — police, Border Patrol, the Sheriff's Office and the Cochise County Attorney's Office — work together on border issues.
That helps Hyatt, who said the Border Patrol has "less manpower" now than ever, and that's "across the board."
Hyatt also mentioned tactical infrastructure and technology.
" ... It's not just manpower in the operational deployment," Hyatt said in an email. "It's also tactical infrastructure and technology. The mix of these with manpower is essential to building an atmosphere that promotes denial and impeding an illegal entry, while proving the proper situational awareness for a proper response and law enforcement resolution."
That's what the law enforcement groups in Cochise County are striving for, Dannels said, a resolution.
Dannels said officials from several agencies have gathered to discuss the border.
"We're strategizing and doing the best we can and we'll continue doing that at the ground level."
He said the Sheriff's Office was recently given a gift from the state of close to $13 million, the money slated for equipment and additional personnel and vehicles to deal with the border situation.
This week Dannels will hold three mini-town halls at schools in Palominas, Pearce and Benson to inform the public about border-related issues. He held one such session with residents of the Winterhaven subdivision in Sierra Vista recently.
The sheriff says his message is clear when it comes to the border.
"We have to be collective," he said. "We have to support the rule of law, and we have to have a shared action plan. I will continue to harp on those three thoughts.
"And we have to address the cartels. They seem to be the forgotten criminals in all of this."