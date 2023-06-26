Fire season is here and Cochise County is already seeing its share of wildfires.

While hot temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions have challenged firefighters and air support, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, with assistance from multiple responders, has extinguished a blaze in the Hereford area and contained a second blaze in Benson. Both wildfires started Thursday, just hours apart. No injuries or structural damage have been reported with either fire.

