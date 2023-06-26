Geronimo Interagency Hotshot crew members from the San Carlos Apache Reservation sort through equipment Friday after fighting the Post Fire in Benson. The Geronimo Hotshots were one of several agencies from across the state to assist with firefighting efforts in Cochise County.
The Post Fire in Benson threatened homes in the Whetstone Canyons subdivision Thursday, but fire crews on the ground with assistance from air support of slurry and water drops protected structures from the blaze.
Fire season is here and Cochise County is already seeing its share of wildfires.
While hot temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions have challenged firefighters and air support, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, with assistance from multiple responders, has extinguished a blaze in the Hereford area and contained a second blaze in Benson. Both wildfires started Thursday, just hours apart. No injuries or structural damage have been reported with either fire.
Through a Monday update, the state forest service reported the Wildhorse Fire in Hereford as completely extinguished and the Post Fire near Benson as 95% contained.
The Post Fire, which started at 1 p.m. Thursday about 7 miles southwest of Benson and west of State Route 90, jumped the highway Thursday afternoon near mile marker 293 and scorched about 921 acres. When the fire crept close to homes in Whetstone Canyons east of the highway Thursday afternoon, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office advised people living in the area to leave. The fire also caused officials to close SR 90 in both directions Thursday. However, firefighters were able to contain the blaze, lifting evacuations sometime around 9 p.m. and reopening the highway.
“The Post Fire is contained, but still active, and the state has an engine assigned to it to keep an eye on it,” Benson Fire Chief Keith Spangler said Monday afternoon.
Benson Fire Department was one of several agencies assisting with firefighting efforts Thursday and Friday.
“Including myself, we had seven of our crew on the fire,” Spangler said. “With the exception of a skeleton crew, everyone was released on Saturday. The fire would have been much worse if a task force that was already on hand had not been in the area. We were fortunate they were here, especially with the hot, dry conditions we’re experiencing.”
In addition to firefighters, Benson Fire also provided an engine, tender and brush truck.
The fire threatened a few homes in the Whetstone Canyons area, but with the help of air support from slurry planes and helicopter water drops, none of the structures were damaged, Spangler said.
Approximately 185 people were assigned to the fire.
“Fire season is always a concern and we’re urging residents to be vigilant in taking steps to protect their properties,” Spangler said. “Please be careful about working outside with any equipment that could spark. The Post Fire was human-caused because of a piece of equipment,” he added.
Spangler advises residents to create a defensible space between the home and property. He suggests removing or pruning flammable plants and shrubs that are close to the house. Trees with sprawling branches that come in contact with the home, or stretch across the roof can create a fire hazard and should be trimmed away from the structure.
“People that live in rural areas where there is greater potential for wildfires and evacuations should follow the ‘Ready-Set-Go’ procedures that are in place,” Spangler advised. “Be prepared ahead of time by planning different evacuation routes and have a designated emergency meeting location outside the fire hazard area.”
The best plan of action is being prepared for wildfires before they happen, Spangler said. Having an evacuation plan, an emergency supply kit and a grab bag with such items as important documents, prescriptions, personal items and medical records will streamline the evacuation process during a stressful time.
Pets need to be included in the evacuation plan.
Have pet carriers for dogs and cats, veterinary information and essential supplies such as bedding, leashes, collars with identification tags, food, water and bowls. If possible, move livestock or make arrangements to have them transported from the property.
