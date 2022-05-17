BENSON - On a family trip to Utah in 1992 Julene and Bernie McCallister with their son Kacey experienced what can only be described as a parent's worst nightmare. After a church service while waiting to cross a road the 6-year-old did the unthinkable and darted across. He was hit by a semi-truck that immediately severed one of the child’s legs. He was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City where his life was saved, but doctors were unable to save his other leg.
Doctors assured Kacey’s parents that his life as a double amputee would be difficult but also advised that their son be treated as other children, for his life not to be coddled. “They told my parents not to do anything for me,” Kacey said. “I had to fend for myself as much as possible.”
Thirty years later McCallister wheeled himself into a crowded high school gym on April 20 in Benson, Arizona. Benson Unified School District Superintendent Micah Mortensen had just introduced him and his entourage to groups from several county high schools that had been bussed in for the event.
Kacey was at Benson High to tell his story. The results of that horrific accident are obvious, he has no legs. “Everyone is overcoming challenges,” Kacey said, “and honestly, not having legs is not my challenge.”
That was his message on that day. “In everyone’s life there are challenges, even if it seems less significant like grades, or large as losing a loved one. Whatever that challenge is, it’s large to that person, but I think we can address them in the same ways. It’s one day at a time and I keep moving forward. Even if you fail a dozen times, if you keep looking forward you can overcome that challenge.”
On stage McCallister tells of a young Kacey undeterred by his missing limbs, wanting to participate in sports and activities that some found ill-advised or simply just not possible for him to accomplish. His determination only grows with age, while mostly ignoring nay-sayers. “They’re not me, they weren’t me! I decided what I could achieve.”
He has played sports all his life and by the time reached high school he was competitive in cross-country, wheelchair basketball, and joined the wrestling team where his team reached states.
One of toughest physical challenges came when he entered a Spartan race in 2016, an intense competition where athletes confront extreme obstacles and feats of endurance. Top condition and athleticism are required just to finish in one. McCallister was able to complete three races within 12 months, earning him “Trifecta Athlete” honors by race organizers.
“My biggest motivation is to never look at the ‘here and now’. It isn’t nearly as important as where I want to go or where I want to be. I have goals. The ‘here and now’ can delay it or change it, but never stop me from looking to the goals, the future.”
In 2019 McCallister decided to put his extraordinary life into a book, “When Life Gets You Down, Rise Up!” in hopes that his story will inspire or motivate others to persevere in the face of life’s obstacles. He now lives in Oregon with wife Jennifer and five children, including an adopted son from Ukraine.
The event in Benson was managed by Debbie Hancock and Deja Tracy, who met Kacey while he served his mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints here in Cochise County. McCallister’s appearance was supported and sponsored Hope Squad, Benson Hospital, and other community contributors. Hope Squad is an organization that aims to reduce youth suicide through education, training, and peer intervention, which organizes in high schools.
Saint David, San Simeon, Pearce, and Willcox were among the schools that attended the Benson High event, with another seven high schools, eight middle schools on Kacey’s schedule that week.
“It was a great event, it was awesome to get so many schools from the area together all in one place, that was such a great feeling,” Mortensen said after the event. “Administrators, staff, and students gathered together for a positive event; it was nice to see that. I think the more our kids get to see something like, with its authenticity, that it’s good for all of us.”