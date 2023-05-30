Every year, Benson holds a moving Memorial Day commemoration, with Paul Kerchum as the centerpiece of past observances.

The last Bataan Death March survivor, Kerchum was a prisoner of war in Japanese labor camps for 3½ years until World War II ended in 1945.

