Every year, Benson holds a moving Memorial Day commemoration, with Paul Kerchum as the centerpiece of past observances.
The last Bataan Death March survivor, Kerchum was a prisoner of war in Japanese labor camps for 3½ years until World War II ended in 1945.
With a passion for remembering those who died for their country, Kerchum attended nearly every Memorial Day gathering in Benson where he shared vivid stories about his war experiences with remarkable recall. He recounted events, dates and the names of fallen comrades without a script or notes.
“Paul was one of the most inspirational speakers I’ve ever heard,” said Dennis Bringham, VFW Post 6271 judge advocate and District 7 commander. “Even after he reached 100 years old, he continued to present at our Memorial Day events. He was a life member of our post and willingly spoke nearly every time we asked him to present at one of our events. He touched the lives of all who had the privilege of hearing him speak.”
On Dec. 17, 2022, retired Chief Master Sgt. Kerchum died.
“He was just 39 days shy of his 103rd birthday,” Bringham said. “We always looked forward to having Paul at our events, so his death will be felt by a lot of people in our community for years to come.”
Organized by the town’s VFW Post 6271, the Memorial Day observance solemnly honors the memory of Americans who have sacrificed their lives while defending their country.
As part of this year’s Memorial Day commemoration, Benson VFW dedicated the Post 6271 dining and meeting hall to Kerchum. Both the annual Memorial Day event at the park and dedication ceremony at the VFW Hall drew an estimated 200 people.
Benson Mayor Joe Konrad read a proclamation about the true meaning of Memorial Day, then spoke of Kerchum’s positive impact to the community.
“This day is set aside to make sure that all Americans have the time to remember the sacrifices that have been made to ensure that we live free and enjoy the liberties that are denied to so many others worldwide,” Konrad said in his opening remarks before paying tribute to Kerchum’s role as a war hero.
At age 17, Kerchum joined the United States Army and began a journey that would take him around the world, Konrad said.
“It’s a journey that would take him to places unknown to most of us. Places of war and the unspeakable horrors that war brings.”
Kerchum retired from the United States Air Force in 1966.
Konrad praised Kerchum’s willingness to share his WWII experiences so that future generations would always remember the death, inhumanity and destruction that war could bring.
“Paul would share that he survived the war in the Philippines and the Bataan Death March that followed,” Konrad said.
“The next 3½ years of his life were spent as a prisoner of war in conditions that were nearly unsurvivable. His memory was crystal clear and to hear his first-hand account of his experiences was to almost relive history.”
Konrad concluded his address by reminding the crowd that the community’s responsibility is to make sure that Kerchum and his experiences live on forever.
“For me, Memorial Day and Veterans Day are forever changed because of the absence of our local hero,” he said. “But the sorrow gives way to the joy of having known Chief Master Sgt. Paul Kerchum. Paul may fly on golden wings.”
Justice of the Peace Bruce Staggs also spoke at the Veterans’ Memorial Park event.
“Veterans don’t glory in war,” he said. “However, when war is forced upon them, they have always seen the war through to victory ... they never came as conquerors, but as liberators. But conquer they did, at great personal sacrifice and even death.”
Kerchum’s daughter, Paula DesMarais, and her husband, Ron, attended the tribute. Family members from Colorado also attended.
Choking back tears, grandson Marc DesMarais shared the VFW dedication ceremony, where he spoke of his grandfather’s “five-sixish” stature and his 6½ shoe size.
Despite his small stature, DesMarais said he grew up in the shadow of a titan.
“For people who knew him, my grandfather might as well have been 10 feet tall,” DesMarias said.
One of the things DesMarais spoke of was his grandfather’s commitment to service to family, service to community and service to country, mottos that he instilled in his grandchildren.
“My grandfather was always there for me … he was a solid presence in my life and my family’s life.”
DesMarais also spoke of his grandfather’s willingness to travel all over the country for speaking engagements where he shared the horrific stories of the atrocities he endured as a prisoner of war.
Kerchum came to the Benson area in 1966 and called the area home for the next 56 years.
As well as a war hero, Kerchum is known for his role as a family man, successful business owner, friend and founding member of the Knights of Columbus.
Kerchum’s life is possibly best summed up in the following statement by Konrad.
“We lost a legend, a friend and hero, but we gained so much for having Paul Kerchum in our community and in our lives,” he said. “On Jan. 25th at Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, we gathered to bid farewell to retired Chief Master Sgt. Paul Kerchum. As the A-10 fighter jets flew over and broke into the missing man formation to honor their fallen comrade, I knew once again I was standing in the presence of greatness.”
VFW Post 6271 Commander Tom Farnsworth conducted the official hall dedication as a final tribute, with Marc DesMarais and his daughter, Elizabeth, tasked with unveiling the plaque bearing Paul Kerchum’s name.