BENSON — On the third Friday of every month, the Community Food Pantry of Benson offers free cooking classes in the fellowship hall at Calvary Baptist Church, 2300 W. Calvary Lane.
While the classes are typically conducted by adults, this Friday’s demonstration will be done by kids for the first time.
“We have had a couple of kids who attend the cooking class with their parents but not as participants,” said Food Pantry President Najayyah Many Horses. “Now that school is back in session, I began to think of latchkey kids and wanted to come up with fun recipes for young people. A couple of the recipes will need adult supervision unless they are teens. We need kids who will be a little more responsible with cutting items.”
Many Horses said that she believes adults and kids will benefit from the pantry’s little chefs.
“I would love to get more young people involved in the classes,” she added.
The goal of the pantry cooking classes is to provide the public with creative, healthy ways to prepare fresh produce, meats and packaged foods using items from the food pantry’s free distribution every Wednesday morning.
“When I started these classes, my intent was to show different ways to cook with items from the food pantry to encourage people to experiment with spices and sauces to make their food more exciting,” Many Horses said. “I also want them to be creative by combining flavors and foods they may already have at home.”
Every Wednesday the Community Food Pantry of Benson holds a food distribution at the Calvary Baptist Church campus.
“There are times when we distribute large quantities of produce like peppers, tomatoes and squash,” Many Horses said. “Because of the quantity, people sometimes feel there is more than they can use. The cooking class is designed to teach them different methods of preparing the same vegetables, adding a new flair to make them more tempting. We also plan to show people how to preserve excess produce they receive.”
It should be interesting to see what kinds of recipes the younger chefs come up with. While the youngsters will have adult supervision, they are encouraged to select recipes that they enjoy for everyone to experience.
There will be door prizes and food takeaways at the event.
“Cooking is always a great way to connect with people,” said Many Horses. “So be sure to register for our class and come enjoy the fun.”