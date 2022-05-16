BENSON — On April 30 King’s Music Supply and Five Seventeen Tattoo Art opened its doors on the corner of 4th and S. Huachuca St.
The businesses are owned by local musician Scott King, along with his son Scott Jr. and his fiancée Mikki Kreps.
The new shop has three businesses in one, the music store run by Scott Sr. a tattoo shop run by junior, and Kreps as artist of a custom press-on nail boutique.
“My dad, he’s always wanted me to open a tattoo shop and was willing to fund me, but I wanted him to be a part of it, so I brought up the idea of selling musical supplies,” Scott Jr. said about starting the business. “He liked it, and I’m loving it a lot.”
“We plan to sell Just about anything to do with music.” Scott Sr. said. “We want to carry orchestra instruments of all types, horns, trumpets, guitars, amps, strings, things like that. I want to offer guitar lessons too.”
King is a guitarist and plays with various bands including his own, the tentatively named Four-and-a-Half Men who play at Benson’s Arena Bar regularly.
He sees a need for a local music shop, recognizing from his own experience that most residents need to drive to Tucson or Sierra Vista for supplies and accessories.
The body ink portion of the business named Five Seventeen is a spacious, clean room, with a single inking seat, King’s tools are organized and stored in cabinetry, and a mural-sized 517 logo adorning the back wall.
Missing is a space emblazoned with the stereotypical tattoo paraphernalia, images of skulls, ship anchors and Homer/Bart Simpson designs. “We wanted to create an area where everyone would feel welcome and safe, people of all types,” the elder King explained.
Kreps is a nail artist that creates custom press-on nails designs which she will display and sell at the Five Seventeen. She says the popularity of press-on nails has increased due to their versatility, and convenience. Her customers range widely, from parents getting them for their children, to an occasional man wanting some extra glamor for a special event.
The price of a set of nails starts at $30 for a basic design and increases with the intricacy of each design.
A week after their soft opening, King's Music celebrated their official grand opening. Benson Mayor Joe Conrad and his wife Vicky attended the King’s grand opening event on May 7, where he participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony with customers, guests, and family.
Attendees enjoyed food and drinks while they mingled around a pair of drum sets and admired the details of King’s new inventory of guitars. Occasionally an instrument was tested for fit and sound. Scott Jr., glad to have a client in his chair, spent the festivities creating some fresh body art.
The shops at 196 E. 4th Street plans to be open six days a week 9-6, closed Sunday, although Scott Sr. said, “If anyone needs anything on Sunday we'll leave a number, they can call me, and we’ll help them.”