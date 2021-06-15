BENSON — Monday’s council meeting agenda items featured a Kiwanis presentation about starting a Kiwanis Club in Benson, an ordinance change that will allow the city to hold one meeting a month instead of two and authorization for an architectural firm to start renovations to the city council chambers.
Kiwanis Southwest District Governor Don Townsend, along with four Kiwanis members, spoke briefly to council members about the role of Kiwanis and its role in improving the lives of children. Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving children through different programs and activities “once community at a time.”
Each community has different needs and Kiwanis empowers communities to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, from fighting hunger, to improving literacy and offering guidance.
Every year, Kiwanis clubs raise more than $100 million to support community causes. The mission is to help children across the world. The international organization takes on large-scale challenges such as fighting disease and poverty, while local clubs watch over their communities.
Townsend was joined by Sierra Vista San Pedro Kiwanis Club President-elect Nilda Townsend (no relation), Division Eight Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Bunocore, Southwest District K-Kids Administrator Laura Miller and Builders Club Advisor Martha Bersano. Each member of the group spoke briefly about the benefits Kiwanis brings to children and why Benson would be an ideal location for a club.
Council approved a $3,000 donation to nonprofit organization Benson Clean & Beautiful for its “Classic Cars Off Main” car show on Sept. 18. The $3,000 donation was unanimously approved by the council.
BWS Architects will be receiving $27,858 to start the design and construction documents for the building that houses the council chambers.
Council approved an ordinance change that will allow the city to hold one council meeting every month instead of the two meetings that are currently scheduled.
With the ordinance change, meetings will be held the second Monday of every month only.
“The amount of staff time required to prepare for meetings and then the amount of staff time to do the administrating after meetings is pretty much a nonstop effort for the staff,” said Mayor Joe Konrad. “One meeting a month would reduce the amount of time spent on meeting preparation ... and free up staff to do other work they’re responsible for.”
The change does not impact special meetings.
Council approved the change with a unanimous vote.
After the next regularly scheduled council meeting on June 28, there will no longer be meetings on the fourth Monday.