BENSON — There is an effort underway to start a Kiwanis Club in Benson.
Kiwanis Southwest District Governor Don Townsend, along with Sierra Vista-San Pedro Kiwanis Club President-elect Nilda Townsend (no relation) were in Benson Tuesday morning to present information about Kiwanis and its programs to City Manager Vicki Vivian.
“I’m a member of the Kiwanis Club of Sierra Vista, but as Southwest district governor, I represent the clubs in Arizona, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas,” Don Townsend said. “Kiwanis provides support to youth and communities across the globe through its leadership and service programs. Improving the lives of children is at the heart of what Kiwanis does.”
Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs with a goal of inspiring young people to become leaders through service to others.
Don Townsend is the Kiwanis Key Club advisor at Buena High School in Sierra Vista, and Nilda serves as Key Club advisor at Douglas High School.
“Key Club is a student-led organization that focuses on leadership development and community service,” he said. “Students who participate in Key Club learn confidence-building and leadership skills and strive for academic achievement. Through my work with these young people, I’ve seen some impressive success stories firsthand.”
One of those successes is a Buena High School student who became lieutenant governor of the San Pedro District, then became the district secretary/treasurer. From there, she became the first Kiwanis District governor to graduate from Buena High School.
“This young lady also went on to be an international trustee, and is now a sophomore at Notre Dame,” Don Townsend said. “I know that Kiwanis did not make her what she is, but I feel the leadership skills she learned through Key Club had a role in bringing out her potential.”
The youth clubs within Kiwanis are all about community service and leadership development, and that starts at the elementary school level with the K-Kids.
While Townsend’s primary focus is on children and the Kiwanis programs that support young people, he also spoke of the organization’s Aktion Club for disabled adults.
“Kiwanis has one of the only service clubs for disabled adults,” said Townsend.
Following the informational meeting with Don and Nilda, Vivian said she had already spoken to Benson Mayor Joe Konrad about putting a Kiwanis presentation on the next council meeting agenda.
“We are very pleased that Vicki Vivian offered to put Kiwanis on the agenda for the June 14 council meeting,” Nilda Townsend said. “When Kiwanis members learn of towns that do not have a club, we want to help bring community members together to start one, while focusing our efforts on the children in that community.
“Leadership and community service are two things we focus on when working with young people.”
The community service projects that Kiwanis Clubs all over the globe provide benefit the individual needs of each community, Nilda Townsend noted, adding, “Kiwanis clubs host nearly 150,000 service projects every year, and that includes all ages, from K-kids to adult programs.”
For information about Kiwanis, go to www.kiwanis.org or find the Sierra Vista Kiwanis Club and the Sierra Vista-San Pedro Club on Facebook.
“We hope to see good community support at our council meeting on Monday,” Nilda Tonwsend said. “We’ll have a couple of people there to answer questions and provide information about Kiwanis.”