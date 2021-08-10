If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON — As part of an effort to start a Kiwanis Club in Benson, Kiwanis International Southwest District is hosting an informational meeting on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars facility, 233 E. Fifth St. in Benson.
Kiwanis Southwest District Governor Don Townsend, who is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Sierra Vista, hopes to attract at least the 15 minimum members to start a charter.
“Kiwanis provides support to youth and communities across the globe through its leadership and service programs,” Townsend said during an earlier meeting in Benson. “Improving the lives of children is at the heart of what Kiwanis does.”
Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs with a goal of inspiring young people to become leaders through service to others.
“Kiwanis members are people who work together to make a difference in communities,” said Townsaid, the Kiwanis Key Club advisor at Buena High School in Sierra Vista.
“Key Club is a student-led organization that focuses on leadership development and community service,” he said. “Students who participate in Key Club learn confidence-building and leadership skills and strive for academic achievement. Through my work with these young people, I’ve seen some impressive success stories firsthand.”
The Kiwanis Service Leadership Programs are unique in that they offer leadership programs for all ages. Members learn leadership skills, participate in service projects and develop healthy personal relationships, Townsend said.
“Our programs use social and emotional learning techniques proven to help children and adults deal with adversity, work well with others and become effective communicators and problem-solvers,” he said.
The organization’s service leadership programs start with K-Kids in elementary schools, then roll into the Builders Club for middle-schoolers, followed by high school Key Club members. Circle K International is for college students.
There is also an Aktion Club for disabled adults. All these programs teach community service and help to develop leadership skills.
“Each year our programs impact and inspire more than a million children, teens, young adults and adults with disabilities,” Townsend said.
Donuts, coffee and water will be provided at Saturday’s meeting.
For information about Kiwanis, go to www.kiwanis.org, or find the Sierra Vista Kiwanis Club and the Sierra Vista-San Pedro Club on Facebook.