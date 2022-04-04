BENSON — People are expected to start lining up early at La Ramona Morales Apartments in Benson April 15 for a community food distribution that starts at 10 a.m.
Meats, fruits, vegetables and eggs will be distributed from the apartment complex courtyard where residents of Benson and surrounding communities are invited to help themselves to whatever they need while supplies last.
The handout is made possible through a $10,000 grant that Chairity La Duke, La Ramona’s community manager, applied for after learning about the grant opportunity through the Arizona Food Bank Network.
“We hold a food distribution on the second Thursday of every month, but this one is in addition to our regular handout,” La Duke said. “The Thursday distribution is for people who sign up for food ahead of time, but this one is for everyone who shows up. We’re only able to do this when we receive the grant award, and we’ve spent every bit of the $10,000.”
With skyrocketing food costs and the current tough economic climate, La Duke expects to see a large turnout that day.
“People are struggling to make ends meet,” she said. “We see a lot of residents at our Thursday distributions, so I’m sure this one will draw a good-sized crowd. It’s rewarding to know that we’re making a difference for people who need a little help.”
The La Ramona Morales Apartment complex is located at 550 West Union St., just east of Ocotillo. The public is asked to park along Union Street for the distribution.