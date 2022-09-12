Mesa residents Victoria Lephan and her 8-year-old son Bryant, along with family friend Mikhail Perez, team up to send off a lantern with loving wishes to the Lephan's deceased husband and father at Saturday's Lantern Festival in Benson.
From left, Emily Magana, Romina and Melissa Torres and Harmony Simmons decorate a lantern they plan to send up into Saturday's night sky where it will join hundreds of others at Benson's fifth annual lantern festival.
More than 2,000 people gazed up at Benson’s night sky Saturday as hundreds of lanterns drifted over San Pedro Golf Course.
“This is like a magical experience,” said Emily Magana of Sierra Vista. “This is my second lantern festival and it’s just beautiful.”
Benson’s fifth annual Lantern Festival filled the San Pedro Golf Course with an event described as “mesmerizing, spectacular, enchanting.”
Held on the second Saturday in September, last year’s festival was dedicated to the first responders and all those who lost their lives in the devastating 911 attacks.
Benson City Manager Vicki Vivian is credited for bringing the lantern festival to Benson after attending one herself and leaving the event deeply moved.
“We light up the sky with our highest hopes, deepest desires and fondest memories,” she said while describing Benson’s event. “Mark milestones, set goals, or celebrate the life of a loved one in Heaven.”
Vivian invites participants to “experience the enchantment as the night sky is lit up by the warm glow of hundreds of lanterns carrying messages of hope, love, happiness and peace.”
Families came with lawn chairs, blankets and sun shades and picked a spot on the golf course driving range where they enjoyed a lineup of festivities while waiting for the 8 p.m. lantern launch.
Victoria Lepahn drove from Mesa with her son Bryant, 8, and friend Mikhail Perez for the festival after finding it on Facebook.
“It was worth the drive,” she said. “We’re dedicating our lantern to my husband and Bryant’s father who died of cancer. Bryant’s message to his father is ‘I love you dad. I miss you.’ This is such a beautiful way to pay tribute to loved ones who are no longer with us.”
According to ticket sales, approximately 2,200 guests were in attendance at Saturday’s festival, reflecting about 550 more attendees than last year’s event, said Many Konrad, administrative assistant to Vivian.
“This number does not include student volunteers, vendors, employees and other services hired,” Konrad added.
Tucson resident Linda Harding brought her four grandchildren to experience the event.
“We’ve attended the lantern festival in Pinal County and enjoyed it so much that we decided to come to this one,” she said. “We loved this. It’s mesmerizing. I’ve already put it on my calendar for next year.”
Benson resident and business owner Debbie Padia has attended the festival all five years.
“It’s a wonderful event for Benson,” she said. “The lanterns are always amazing and I get very emotional while watching them. I’m writing messages to my mother, uncles and pets on my lanterns.”
The lantern festival kicked-off with an afternoon of family activities starting at 3 p.m., ending after the 8 p.m. launch. Music, dancing, merchandise sales, food vendors and a free kids zone with a number of activities filled the afternoon and evening.
“My grandkids loved all the hands-on things to do, especially the climbing wall and face painting,” said Bethany Davis, who drove to the event from Tucson. “The lanterns are absolutely enchanting to watch. We’ll be back next year.”