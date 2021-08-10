If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON — The night sky over Benson will be aglow on the evening of Sept. 11 when hundreds of lanterns are released during the community’s fourth annual lantern festival.
Held at the San Pedro Golf Course, festivities start at 4 p.m. with a lineup of family activities followed by the lantern release around 8 p.m.
This year’s festival is organized as a special tribute to first responders and all those who lost their lives during the horrific 9-11 attacks 20 years ago, said Mandy Konrad, one of the event coordinators.
“We’re going to have a free kids zone,” Konrad said. “There are several hands-on activities planned for the kids, including a rock climbing wall, face painting and a balloon twister. We encourage families to bring blankets and chairs so they can kick back and enjoy the evening in comfort. We’re going to have a lot of food and merchandise vendors.”
Members of the Vicente Menzo American Legion Family Post 45 are planning to volunteer at the event, while Lisi Marsteller will be singing the national anthem.
Music throughout the afternoon will be provided by DJ Mike McCune.
Along with food vendors, Benson City Grille, the restaurant at the golf course, will be selling food and drinks.
Benson City Manager Vicki Vivian is credited for bringing the event to Benson after she attended a similar lantern festival at Lake Pleasant. Benson’s event is modeled after that one.
Prior to the lantern release, the city will provide safety instructions.
“This is an amazing experience,” Vivian said during Monday’s city council meeting while reading her manager’s report.
The lanterns cost $30 each and include admission for two people. Cost for admission only is $17 per person, but children 5 and younger are admitted free.
Money raised at the event supports the city’s general fund, which Vivian says will allow the city to offer more services to help Benson’s economy.