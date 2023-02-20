Trains of Cochise County

Bob Nilson, Benson Visitor Center supervisor, presented the history of train lines in Cochise County to about 100 residents of SKP RV Park last Friday. 

 DANA COLE HERALD/REVIEW

Around 100 residents of SKP RV Park in Benson filled the park’s community building Friday to learn about the history of railroad lines in Cochise County.

Presented by Bob Nilson, Benson Visitor Center supervisor, discussions centered on the railroad’s significance in shaping Cochise County’s history.

