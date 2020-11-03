BENSON — Lions Park filled with fairy princesses, ghoulish creatures, clowns and warriors last Friday, as families gathered for an evening of trunk-or-treat, followed by a “Benson’s Got Talent” show.
Organized by Karyn Carrillo, owner of Benson-based Legacy Performing Arts, the event is designed to benefit Legacy’s performance teams and musical theater program, Carrillo said.
Back by popular demand, Friday marked the second time Legacy held its Halloween-themed production. More than 200 people attended the event, with kids of all ages wearing costumes. The crowd was much larger than last year’s event, Carrillo said.
“I’m glad to see so many people out and about, having fun and feeling normal again,” said Amanda Clark, who was walking through the trunk-or-treat area with her two daughters. “This is our first family event since COVID and we’re really enjoying it.”
While looking out over the crowd, Carrillo echoed those comments.
“We are so thankful for the way the community has come together to support our company and musical theater programs,” she said. “Tonight’s turnout has been great and the community support is incredible.”
Legacy’s performances opened with 4-year-old Hayden Goeglein singing Lee Greenwood’s “Proud to be an American,” followed by a Harry Potter-themed dance number of eight young girls. A group of adults performed a zombie-style rendition of Thriller, followed by a lineup of toddlers dancing to “Calling All Monsters.”
The youngsters were a huge hit.
“I think they’re absolutely adorable,” said Samantha Reynolds. “All of them were smiling, twirling and having so much fun. Their enthusiasm was contagious, and the crowd’s reaction to them reflected that.”
Owned by Karyn and Karson Carrillo, within months after the couple opened Legacy Performing Arts, located at 801 W. Fourth St. in Benson, COVID caused the Carrillos to temporarily shut the studio’s doors.
Faultline Players out of Sierra Vista performed for the event and provided an emcee who kept the crowd entertained and the show moving.
“Faultline did a phenomenal job,” Carrillo said. “The crowd was really pleased with them, and we heard great comments about how much they enjoyed Ted the emcee and the performers.”
Legacy instructors Carrillo and Natayla Miles performed a surprise dance number for the crowd. The high0-energy jazz mash-up was performed to “What’s a Girl Got to Do?’ and earned a big applause from the crowd.
“We opened July 2019, then missed out on all our performance opportunities when events were canceled because of the COVID pandemic,” Karyn Carrillo said.
“It was a disappointing start for us, but Legacy is now up and running in full force. We have 75 students enrolled in our program, with a performance team composed of our more serious, dedicated students who are interested in competing.”
From Halloween costumes to performances, families were seen stretched out on blankets while capturing the show on video.
“I think this event is wonderful,” said Laci Tulk, who was manning a bake sale table. “The turnout has been amazing and everyone seems so happy about being here. It’s great to see the community coming together like this and having a good time.”
For information about Legacy Performing Arts, contact Carrillo at 520-895-2138.