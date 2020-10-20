TOMBSTONE — When the Legacy Performing Arts traveling team danced its way down Allen Street in Tombstone’s Helldorado Days parade Sunday, the group drew exuberant cheers and applause from spectators along the parade route.
“Our girls were so excited about the response they received from the crowd,” said Karyn Carrillo, who started Benson-based Legacy Performing Arts in July 2019. “This was our third parade in three weeks. We were in the Rex Allen Days parade in Willcox, the Benson Butterfield parade and then Sunday’s Helldorado Days parade in Tombstone. The Helldorado crowd made it so much fun for the girls. They’re already saying they want to come back next year.”
Even more exciting, Carrillo learned that the Legacy entry won a trophy Sunday.
Owned by Karyn and Karson Carrillo, within months after the couple opened Legacy Performing Arts located at 801 W. Fourth St. in Benson, COVID roared into Arizona and caused the Carrillos to temporarily shut the studio’s doors.
“We opened July 2019, then missed out on all our performance opportunities when events were canceled because of the COVID pandemic,” Karyn Carrillo said.
“It was a disappointing start for us, but Legacy is now up and running in full force. We have 75 students enrolled in our program, with a performance team composed of our more serious, dedicated students who are interested in competing.”
Legacy’s traveling performers are getting ready for Disneyland’s “Dance the Magic” parade, in which studios from all over the country apply for an opportunity to participate in the event.
“We have to submit an application to be approved to dance at Disneyland’s event, but we’re already getting ready for it,” Carrillo said. “I performed in it when I was young and it was an amazing experience. It’s a wonderful opportunity for kids from small towns like Benson to be seen on a much larger stage.”
Meanwhile, Legacy is hosting a Halloween-themed “Benson’s Got Talent” show and fundraiser on Oct. 30 at Lions Park, 435 N. Adams St. in Benson. This family-fun event starts at 4 p.m. and admission is free.
“We’re going to have vendors; trunk-or-treat for kids; a Halloween hair, makeup and fashion show; talent show; and Legacy’s performance teams will be performing as well,” Carrillo said. “We held a Halloween show last year, and the community really enjoyed it.”
The Halloween fashion show starts at 5:30, followed by performances around 6 p.m.
Organized to help benefit the Legacy Performance teams, this year’s proceeds will also support Legacy’s Musical Theater program.
For information about participating as a vendor, the trunk-or-treat or talent show, contact Karyn Carrillo at the Legacy studio, 520-895-2138.
“We encourage families to come out to Lions Park, join the fun and cheer on our talented local performers,” Carrillo said.