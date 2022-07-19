Concerns about border security and the economy are two key issues that candidates addressed Saturday during a meet and greet in Benson.
Organized by Katie Miller of the Benson/St. David Tea Party, 16 candidates participated in the event, held at Lions Park.
“In 2010, I started inviting candidates to come speak to the people of Benson and Northern Cochise County,” said Miller. “My feeling has always been that people need to know the person they’re checking a box for on a ballot. We need to educate ourselves and we need to know who we’re voting for because it is a major deal.”
Each speaker had 10 minutes to introduce themselves and talk about issues they wanted to address.
“I was proud of all the speakers because they stuck with what they stood for without attacking their opponents,” Miller said. “We started with the three Congressional District 6 candidates, and followed with the rest of the participants. All are concerned about the current illegal immigration problems that we’re experiencing, the economy, and skyrocketing inflation,” Miller said in an interview after the event.
Juan Ciscomani, one of the three Congressional District 6 candidates who participated in the event, was first to speak.
“This is such a critical time for our country,” he said. “This is really a time that we have to truly aggressively fight for the values that have made the American dream possible for so many of us. What we’re seeing out of Washington, D.C., today are policies that are hurting our communities,” Csicomani added. “Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are taking our country in the wrong direction without any accountability at all. They control the White House, they control the Senate and they control the House of Representatives, including this seat that I’m running for.”
Ciscomani said that Tepublicans need to flip five seats in order to take back the majority and on day one, make sure Pelosi is a former speaker of the house. “We need to get rid of her immediately on day one,” he emphasized.
When referencing the American dream, Ciscomani said nothing stifles that dream more than a “big out-of-touch government, like the one we have in power now.”
Border security, inflation and shrinking the size of the federal government are key issues that Ciscomani wants to fight for if elected.
When he stepped up to the podium, Brandon Martin reminded the crowd that early voting for the primary is already underway and congratulated them for attending the forum so they could hear the candidates and better understand the issues they endorse or hope to change.
“God has blessed us with an opportunity to take back our country,” Martin said. “It’s going this way for a reason. So many of the people in this country are uneducated on the issues. That’s why I thank you all for being here and I thank Katie (Miller) for hosting these, because we have to educate people. That is the only way to get around the issues that we face.”
Martin, who lives close to the border, said border security is a top priority for him. He said the Mexican cartels are a terrorist organization and needed to be treated as such.
“We need to classify them that way, and we need to put all available resources on the border.”
That includes finishing the wall, putting a military presence on the border, more border patrol and constant surveillance, he said, noting that the country needs to go back to the border security policies that former President Trump had in place.
“The Democrats have no clue how to secure a border, and have no intention of securing the border,” he added.
Martin also believes the Democrats are bringing people into this country to replace the American vote.
From border issues to the economy, he spoke of how the current administration has devastated the country’s economy.
“The U.S. government is printing money and spending money at a record pace,” he said.
“We have a long way to go before this country is on the right track again. I’m not going to lie to you. The Democrats have done so much damage, it’s going to take a long time to fix … ”
Young Mayberry, who also is running for a seat in Congressional District 6, introduced himself as a retired U.S. Air Force colonel with 28 years of service.
He spoke of how the Biden administration left American citizens and $84 billion worth of equipment behind in Afghanistan, and he talked about the influx of illegals “invading our southern borders.”
“These are factors that motivated me to get into this race because I have the experience and the skills to combat this nonsense,” Mayberry said.
“The purpose for my being here today is to showcase myself in front of you so you guys can see who I am, what I stand for and what my skills and abilities are to represent ‘us’ in Washington, D.C.,” he said.
Mayberry said the position requires such criteria as integrity, intelligence, health, experience, a strong work ethic and communications skills.
“I consider this to be my job interview in front of all of you, my future employers, based on that criteria,” he said.
All 16 candidates spoke about the critical need for a secure border and taking steps to get the country’s economy back on track.