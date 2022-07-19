Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Concerns about border security and the economy are two key issues that candidates addressed Saturday during a meet and greet in Benson.

Organized by Katie Miller of the Benson/St. David Tea Party, 16 candidates participated in the event, held at Lions Park.

Tags