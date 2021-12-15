BENSON — San Pedro River Arts Council members hosted an open house and holiday gathering at Endeavor Art Gallery on Saturday.
The event featured the work of local artists, complete with a wide range of gift items. The gallery, located at 198 E. Fourth St., has a Christmas tree adorned with one-of-a-kind handmade ornaments for sale, created by June Jacobson and Kay Whitehead.
“We’ve had steady traffic through the gallery so far today and have sold some paintings,” local artist and SPRAC member Charline White said during Saturday’s event. “We’re always excited when artwork is selling well.”
The gallery’s gift shop is filled with original works by member artists as well as reproductions of their larger works, White said.
“We have wonderful stocking stuffers in our gift shop. The arts council has outstanding jewelers whose work is available at great prices,” she said.
SPRAC President Linda Stacy said the event drew a nice-sized crowd of mostly members.
“We had a show-and-tell of current art projects that members are working on, which was well received,” Stacy said. “It was a fun holiday gathering with a lot of food, visiting and chatting.”
SPRAC has about 150 members spread across Southeastern Arizona. It works in all different media, from fine art to photography, wood carving, ceramics and jewelry making, to name a few.
“Our members range from beginning artists to accomplished professionals,” Stacy said.
“We hold one open judged fine arts show in March and one open photography show in October. Both shows are held at the Cochise College Benson Center and we have excellent turnouts at these shows.”
The Endeavor Gallery is an enterprise of the arts council, Stacy said. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Based on Endeavor’s guest book, visitors from all over the country visit the gallery while passing through Benson.
“What’s unique about our gallery is that it’s designed for all members who want to display their artwork,” Stacy said.
“They don’t have to be juried-in to display their art, and as long as we have space, we accept work from all of our members.”
SPRAC was established in the fall of 2009 and incorporated in Arizona as a nonprofit. Its vision is to support an environment in which visual artists have opportunities to learn, experiment and exhibit. Supporting art education in schools, fostering the growth and development of artists and providing them with opportunities to display their artistic achievements are elements of the organization’s mission statement.
For information about SPRAC, go to www.sprarts.org.