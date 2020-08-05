BENSON — A 50-year-old male from California was arrested Wednesday night after making a bomb threat in a Benson area bar and leading authorities on a chase.
The suspect was arrested after authorities deployed spike strips near exit 303 on Interstate 10. He stopped at the nearby Safeway, which was evacuated due to the possible bomb.
Tucson Police Department bomb technicians were called in and no explosive device was found, authorities said.
The suspect was sent to Benson Hospital following his arrest for evaluation. Numerous agencies responded to the call and I-10 and surrounding roads were shut down for several hours Wednesday night.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.