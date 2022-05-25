BENSON — Benson High School Salutatorian Savannah Kilpatrick has attended Benson Unified School District since kindergarten and says she has enjoyed each year in the district.
The daughter of Ruth and Aaron McFate, she grew up in Benson and feels she has benefited from living in a close-knit, small town.
With a cumulative grade point average of 4.45, Kilpatrick took advantage of dual credit and honors courses while in high school.
“I took nine college and honors courses, including English 101 and 102, psychology 1 and 2, pre-calculus and calculus, advanced American history, financial accounting and home health aide,” said Kilpartrick, who is now a certified home health aide. “I really received a good education through Benson High School where I had small classes with involved teachers.”
Kilpatrick says the advanced classes provided individualized college course experiences without having to take much larger, college-sized classes.
“My accounting teacher, Megan Moreno, is super involved with her students, is always a lot of fun and gives us great advice,” she said. “We always have a great time in her classes while learning the skills we need to succeed in life.”
Kilpatrick plans to earn an associate’s degree at Cochise College before transferring to Northern Arizona University to study to be an obstetrical nurse.
While at Benson High School, she played volleyball all four years, was involved in Benson Youth Council and Health Occupations Students of America. Through BYC and HOSA she was involved in volunteerism and community service.
“I will never forget my time at Benson High School, the people I met and all the great memories that will be with me throughout my lifetime,” Kilpatrick said. “A great high school memory will be the countless spike-ball games in accounting.”
“My advice for upcoming graduates would be: No matter how challenging school gets, stick it out and do your best. It will be worth all the hard work and effort when you get out of high school and into the real world to start your new life.”