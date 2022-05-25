BENSON — With a weighted grade point average of 4.60, Viviana Romero is the Benson High School class of 2022 valedictorian.
Viviana is the daughter of Joaquin and Dora Romero and has been enrolled in Benson Unified School District from the time she was in kindergarten.
Cheerleading and participating in student council are two extracurricular activities that she enjoyed while in high school.
“I really liked spending time at cheer practices, as it was a time when I could relax from academics,” she said.
Painting, hiking and going out with friends are some of Romero’s favorite pastimes.
She will be attending the University of Arizona this fall to study chemistry.
In her valedictory speech, she thanked teachers and parents for their support through high school.
“We have all grown immensely throughout the years and I have no doubt that we will continue to grow thanks to the guidance that we have received at Benson High School,” noted Romero, adding, “It was pretty hard getting to this point, but here we are.”
She also congratulated the “amazing class of seniors” for their successes, saying she hoped to see them again in 10 years.
When asked for words of advice for upcoming graduates, Romero said, “Make sure you start preparing for college as soon as possible.”