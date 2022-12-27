New Arizona film tax incentives that are going into effect in January have created an increased interest in filming in Arizona.
Senate Bill 2156 — which establishes the Entertainment Production and Workforce Development Program administered through the Arizona Commerce Authority — is expected to bring substantial economic activity in the form of jobs and investment in tourism and infrastructure, while attracting new businesses to the state.
“The tax incentive program is designed to establish a market for the film industry to compete for use of Arizona facilities,” said Mark Sankey, media and marketing director of Mescal Movie Set, a film production site located in Benson. “The bill was introduced by Sen. David Gowan and its passage is going to be huge for Arizona’s film industry. It’s expected to bring a tremendous boost to the state’s economy.”
Following a Dec. 12 visit by Arizona Film Commissioner Matthew Earl Jones, the Mescal Movie Set is one of the sites under consideration as a potential filming hub for Arizona.
“Matthew (Jones) contacted me about a large production that is interested in setting up a location scout at the Mescal set, which drew members of the state’s film industry while he was here to tour the set,” Sankey said. “He and the rest of the group were impressed with what the set has to offer, which is exciting news for this area.”
Sankey also noted that the film’s producers and other key individuals live in Arizona and are motivated to help build the state’s film industry.
During his visit, Jones spoke highly of the set’s potential as a filming hub, pointing to its history, wide open look, proximity to Tucson and easy access from Interstate 10. He sees the set, which has been going through a revitalization process, as an ideal location for large, future productions.
“The state needs hubs in order for the film industry to land here,” Jones said. “As the Arizona film commissioner, while I’m looking for places for a hub, this set checks all the boxes from the logistics side. It’s a location with wide open spaces and no visible power lines, which are features you wouldn’t expect to find an hour from a metropolitan center like Tucson. The set is already established and has a successful history. When you can check all the boxes and show a legacy, at the end of the day people feel you’ve got a stake in the industry. That’s a good pitch.”
Sankey said Maricopa County is getting more press regarding the new law’s tax incentives because of prospective studios in the Phoenix area that are in the planning stages.
“We’re fortunate that Matthew (Jones) wants to bring attention to Southern Arizona and wants the state to recognize that the tax incentive was built on our backbone with Sen. David Gowan sponsoring the bill,” he said.
The incentive is designed to encourage productions to be filmed primarily in Arizona, which includes pre- and post-production editing as well as other film-related work.
“This encourages tremendous infrastructure and job investment in Arizona,” Jones said. “When a film comes into the state, revenue is generated through money spent on food, hotels, rental vehicles and retail shops. The economic benefits films bring to an area through pre- and post-filming revenues are substantial.”
JJ Kartchner and her husband, Jake, co-own the Mescal set. They purchased the set with a goal of preserving the site’s local history and Western culture when it was in danger of being demolished.
“The preservation of this set had to happen for so many reasons,” JJ Kartchner said while describing the revitalization process to Jones. “Everything being done to rebuild the set is on a voluntary basis. People donate their time to help with the work, and it’s a huge undertaking. The people who sign up to work here believe in it and want it preserved for the same reasons we do.”
The set, Jones said, stands as a symbol of filmmaking in Arizona.
“You couldn’t pick a better one,” he added. “It’s something that was working in the past and still is working, which makes it the only place like this in the state.”
SB2156 is based on inspiring the investment of film industry facilities to be built in Arizona to meet the industry’s ever-growing production needs. The bill also contains incentives for employment of Arizona residents as well as promoting more long-term operations in Arizona. It’s an approach that ensures the state will have a commitment from producers of full-scale film projects and that the film industry will be grounded in Arizona from start to finish, Sankey explained.
By establishing a market for the film industry to compete for the use of Arizona facilities, the current program is designed to attract an entire industry.
“This program is expected to bring a positive economic impact to local and regional communities throughout the state,” Sankey said. “With the passage of this new bill, Mescal Movie Set is positioning itself to be part of the filming industry’s competitive market in Arizona. We’re backed by the set’s established success in the film industry, its prime location and an interest in film production in this area.”