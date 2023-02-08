Things were booming at the Mescal Movie Set on Saturday. A Civil War event featuring artillery demonstrations and re-enactors from the 3rd U.S. Artillery and 1st Texas Artillery taught the public about the Civil War.

Sponsored by the Mescal Movie Set and Southwest Living Historical Association, the two-day event featured artillery demos and historical tours of the movie set.

