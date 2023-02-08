Things were booming at the Mescal Movie Set on Saturday. A Civil War event featuring artillery demonstrations and re-enactors from the 3rd U.S. Artillery and 1st Texas Artillery taught the public about the Civil War.
Sponsored by the Mescal Movie Set and Southwest Living Historical Association, the two-day event featured artillery demos and historical tours of the movie set.
There were opportunities to meet a few of the Mescal set’s actors who were in some of the movies filmed at the site. Those who were hungry took advantage of the food trucks.
The Southwest Living History Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about the Revolutionary and American Civil wars.
Mark Sankey, the set’s director of media and marketing, said re-enactors were used who previously performed at the Picacho Peak Civil War re-enactments and at Old Tucson. He said it was special to have the Southwest Living History Association at the event.
Proceeds will be used for renovation projects to the movie set and to support the Southwest Living History Association.
The Mescal Movie Set is located at 1538 N. Mescal Road in Benson. Home to more than 100 classic Western movies, the set is being renovated to promote Western history and culture while bringing filming back to Southern Arizona.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone