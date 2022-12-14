The Mescal Movie Set is expanding its historical tour schedule through the holiday season and into the new year.
With the exception of Christmas weekend, tours are offered every Friday and Saturday through Jan. 21.
The Mescal Movie Set is expanding its historical tour schedule through the holiday season and into the new year.
With the exception of Christmas weekend, tours are offered every Friday and Saturday through Jan. 21.
“This is a great time to visit the historical set,” said Mark Sankey, the set’s director of media and marketing. “There is no filming going on at this time, but film production resumes in the spring.”
While Sankey expects a busy 2023 film schedule, he said tours and special events will continue at the site between filming.
“We advise checking the event schedule by going to our website, www.mescalmovieset.com,” he said.
Tours run on the hour, starting at 9 a.m., with the last tour at 2 p.m. Organized as walking tours, they are a quarter mile long and last about one hour. Cost is $15 per person, with children 10 and under free. All proceeds are used to renovate the set to attract future film productions. Pets, smoking and weapons are not allowed on the set.
While taking the historical tour, guests will visit buildings and street locations where scenes from Tombstone, Outlaw Josey Wales and The Quick and the Dead were filmed, to name some of the productions.
The following iconic movie scene locations are included in the tour:
• The Mercantile Store built by Clint Eastwood for Outlaw Josey Wales.
• The OK Corral from the movie Tombstone.
• The Livery where Steve McQueen boarded his horse in Tom Horn.
• The Brothel frequented by Frank Sinatra in Dirty Dingus Magee.
• The Redemption Saloon from The Quick and The Dead.
• Virgil's and Wyatt's cottages from Tombstone.
• Paul Newman's "Jersey Lily" from The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean.
Hailed as “one of the most recognizable western cinematic towns on the big screen,” the Mescal Movie Set is home to around 100 productions. Some of the stars that have walked its dusty streets include Paul Newman, Clint Eastwood, Sharon Stone, Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott and Tom Selleck.
The physical set was built as an Old West town between 1968 and 1969 for the movie Monte Walsh, starring Lee Marvin and Jack Palance. A succession of movies followed, with the set also used as an alternative town for several episodes of such western TV series as Bonanza, Gunsmoke, the Magnificent Seven and Little House on the Prairie.
After sitting empty for a number of years, the buildings and boardwalks started falling into serious disrepair, and there were rumblings of tearing the iconic set down.
Wanting to preserve the historic property for future films and special events, the Kartchner family acquired the movie set and started a restoration process with help from volunteers, western movie enthusiasts and local businesses. Plans are underway to preserve as many of the 27 original buildings as possible, while adding new attractions to the site.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.