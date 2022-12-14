The Mescal Movie Set is expanding its historical tour schedule through the holiday season and into the new year.

With the exception of Christmas weekend, tours are offered every Friday and Saturday through Jan. 21.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?