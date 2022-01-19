BENSON — Now open for tours and serving as an event venue, the Mescal Movie Set welcomes Western movie enthusiasts to the historic film site.
“On Jan. 22, we’re hosting a car show in conjunction with the Arizona Chapter of the Pontiac GMC Club,” said Mark Sankey, the set’s marketing manager and spokesperson. “On Jan. 29, we’re going to have our ‘Meet the Legends’ event, featuring the cast and crew from movies filmed at the set.”
Attendees will be able to meet the actors and hear background stories about such Western films as “Tombstone,” “Tom Horn,” “Joe Kidd,” “Desperado” and more.
Cost for each event is $10 and includes a tour of the movie set. Children 10 and younger are admitted free.
Tombstone musician Chuck Andrews will be performing at both events, and a food truck will be at the set. Stagecoach rides will be available for $5 per person.
The Mescal Movie Set is hailed as “one of the most recognizable Western cinematic towns on the big screen.”
Home to more than 80 productions, scenes from the 1993 movie “Tombstone” were filmed there, as well as “The Quick and the Dead,” a 1995 production starring Sharon Stone and Leonardo DiCaprio. Other notable actors that have walked the sets dusty streets include Paul Newman, Steve McQueen and Clint Eastwood.
“Monte Walsh,” starring Lee Marvin and Jack Palance, was the first movie filmed at the Mescal location in 1970.
After sitting empty for a number of years, the Old West buildings and boardwalks started falling into serious disrepair, and there were rumblings of tearing the iconic set down.
Wanting to preserve the property for future films and special events, the Kartchner family acquired the movie set nearly a year ago and started a restoration process with help from volunteers, Western movie enthusiasts and local businesses. Plans are underway to preserve as many of the 27 original buildings as possible, while adding new attractions to the site.
Proceeds from the events and tours will go toward the restoration project.
“We’ve done a lot of basic cleanup in the old town section, we’ve excavated the main street and have added a new parking lot,” Sankey. “Tickets can be purchased online by going to www.mescalmovieset.com. We prefer people to make reservations, but walk-ups are welcome.