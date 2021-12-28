BENSON — The Mescal Movie Set has added a few more attractions to its offerings.
“As of the first of January, in addition to our historical tours on Fridays and Saturdays, we’re going to have stagecoach rides, musicians and food trucks,” said Mark Sankey, the set’s director of media and marketing. “We’re also going to have a Gatling gun for visitors to see on Jan. 7 and 8 and on Jan. 21 and 22.”
Describing a Gatling gun as "an 1880s version of a machine gun," Sankey said, “This gun looks like a cannon, only with multiple barrels and is capable of rapid firing. They’re actually quite rare, and we’re able have this one on those two weekends.”
The set’s historical tours are $10 and run on the hour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those interested in visiting the movie set are advised to check the event calendar at www.MescalMovieSet.com for updates.
A Pontiac-GMC car show will be at the set on Jan. 22. The show is with the Arizona Chapter No. 29 of Pontiac-Oakland Club International. Cars will be on display the entire day.
“Also on that day, we’ll be holding the historic tours, stagecoach rides, the Gatling gun will be there and we'll have musician Chuck Andrews for entertainment. We'll also have a food truck," Sankey said.
While visitors can make reservations online by going to the movie set website, walk-ups are welcome, Sankey said.
Hailed as “one of the most recognizable Western cinematic towns on the big screen,” The Mescal Movie Set was home to more than 80 productions in its heyday. Scenes from the 1993 movie "Tombstone" were filmed there, as well as "The Quick and the Dead," a 1995 production.
Such notable actors as Paul Newman, Steve McQueen, Sharon Stone and Clint Eastwood have walked the set’s dusty streets. The set was built between 1968 and 1970, with "Monte Walsh," starring Lee Marvin and Jack Palance, the first movie filmed at the location in 1970.
After sitting empty for a number of years, the Old West buildings and boardwalks started falling into serious disrepair, and there were rumblings of tearing the iconic set down.
Wanting to preserve the property for future films and special events, the Kartchner family acquired the movie set and started a restoration process with help from volunteers, Western movie enthusiasts and local businesses. Plans are underway to preserve as many of the 27 original buildings as possible while adding new attractions to the site.
Tickets for the historic tours can be purchased online by going to www.mescalmovieset.com. Children 10 and youger are admitted free.
The set is located at 1538 N. Mescal Road, 5 miles north of Interstate 10 and exit 297.