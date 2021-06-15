BENSON — Shortly after 10 a.m. Monday the National Bank of Arizona at 555 W. Fourth St. in Benson was robbed, according to the Benson Police Department.
“The suspect made a monetary demand from a teller and she complied with the demand,” said Benson Police Chief Paul Moncada. “He then left the bank. The Benson Police Department and Sierra Vista FBI agents responded.”
Moncada said the suspect was arrested around 4 p.m. Monday at Veterans Memorial Park in Benson.
“He has been ‘tentatively identified’ as Mark Clifton, based on identification that he was carrying,” Moncada said. “However, he had more than one ID, which is why we’re referring to him as ‘tentatively identified.’ Based on the identification that we’re going by, it shows he is from Lincoln, Illinois, and his date of birth is July 1, 1963.”
During the investigation, officers discovered the same suspect attempted to rob Western Federal Bank and Credit Union in Benson on June 11, Moncada said.
“Fortunately, that was a failed robbery. He has been charged with attempted robbery and robbery and is being held in the Cochise County jail.”
There is no additional information about the case at this time. Updates will be provided as they become available.