BENSON — Kayli Waite started pursuing her dream of opening a family owned and operated coffee shop in August 2019.
She did her own planning and marketing, jumped through the proverbial hoops, and dealt with a number of obstacles head-on.
Earlier this week, as she stood before her new business — Native Grounds Coffee Stop — located at 303 W. Fourth St. in Benson, Waite says it was worth the effort.
“We opened on June 6, and business has far exceeded all our expectations,” she said. “We were very concerned about how we would do because of the COVID pandemic, and we weren’t sure how the community would respond to the business because it’s so unique. All those apprehensions are behind us. This has been an amazing experience.”
On Saturday, surrounded by friends, family, staff and members of the community, Waite officially celebrated the grand opening of Benson’s newest business.
“We have fantastic coffee and a wide variety of popular drinks that are getting great reviews,” she said. “With the hot weather right now, our lemonade and iced drinks are a big hit.”
In the short amount of time the business has been open, Native Grounds has taken the community by a storm, said Najayyah Many Horses, event planner and spokeswoman for the Benson Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s a really big deal to have a new business opening so successfully with all the uncertainties that surround COVID. The pandemic has taken such a huge toll on so many businesses, yet Kayli Waite’s new business venture is absolutely booming,” she said.
Native Grounds serves customers with walk-up and drive-through windows only.
“I know it’s hard to believe, but I think the pandemic has been a boon for us,” Waite said. “People prefer to stay in their vehicles and are using the drive-up window. We are more than a coffee shop. We have amazing baristas and strive to give our customers the best customer experience possible. We want all of you to come back.”
With a drink menu of such favorite offerings as latte, mochas, cappuccino, breve, lemonade, fruit smoothies and Italian sodas, along with drip coffee, iced coffee and cold brews, Native Grounds has something for the whole family.
Food selections include, but are not limited to, bagels with cream cheese, muffins, crepes, breakfast sandwiches and paninis.
Mayor Toney King spoke at Saturday’s grand opening, where he congratulated Kayli and her husband Justin Waite for their successful business.
“As mayor, I’m very happy to have you here,” he said. “This is a wonderful little business and a tremendous addition to our community. We need this kind of good news with so many unfortunate things going on.”
Native Grounds is staffed with seven young women.
“We all love working here,” said Amanda Clark. “It’s a fun environment with a supportive team, and the town has been amazing. We’re lucky to have someone like Kayli as our mentor.”
Native Grounds Coffee Stop is open seven days a week. Hours are Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. the phone number is 520-402-2026.