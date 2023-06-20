From left, Najayyah Many Horses, president of the Community Food Pantry of Benson, and Toney King, Benson city council member and food pantry volunteer, check the expiration dates of donated food items Tuesday while preparing for the pantry's June 28 distribution. More than 800 people come through the Benson pantry every Wednesday for food assistance.
The Cochise County Food Network has launched a countywide food drive to help food banks and other charitable organizations replenish depleted food supplies.
The Community Food Pantry of Benson works with the Food Network, which was organized as a collaborative effort of Cochise County’s food pantries, food banks, senior meal programs and local volunteers to help those who need food assistance.
“The food shortages we’re experiencing are critical and they represent a widespread problem in all areas of the county,” said Najayyah Many Horses, president of the Community Food Pantry of Benson. “This countywide food collection effort started with a group call by the Legacy Foundation to help food banks and pantries work collaboratively. Through Zoom calls, we were able to determine our most urgent needs while establishing collection sites in communities throughout the county.”
Churches, businesses, health departments, grocery stores and other public locations are participating in an effort to reach as many people as possible, Many Horses said.
On Tuesday, a group of volunteers was at the Benson food pantry organizing packages for one of its Wednesday distributions.
“This food pantry provides assistance to more than 800 people every week,” said Toney King, Benson city council member and one of the pantry volunteers. “The high cost of food, gas and everything else has people struggling right now. With more people depending on food pantries and food banks for their needs, they're having a hard time keeping up with the demand.”
Many Horses said the food pantry is feeding about 25% of Benson’s population every Wednesday, or about 3,200 people monthly.
“We also distribute monthly senior boxes, which is a project governed by the Department of Economic Security,” she said. “Seniors that are part of this program go through a qualifying process, and there is a waiting list to get qualified.”
Currently, about 65 seniors are part of the Benson food pantry's program. Seniors who receive the monthly food boxes through DES are not exempt from going through Wednesday’s distribution.
As part of an effort to reach as many people as possible, Many Horses and her team of volunteers offer cooking classes twice a month, each with a specific theme. Food used in the classes are part of Wednesday's distribution, with the goal of teaching people how to make the most of the free products they receive.
Pantry volunteer Andrea Tuzzolio helps teach the cooking classes.
“They’re a fun way for us to get together and enjoy the food the pantry provides,” she said. "We ask that people contact the food pantry ahead of the classes and let us know they're coming so we have an idea of how many people to expect."
On the first Friday of the month, participants learn about plant-based cooking, while the third Friday is focused on healthy cooking for diabetics.
“The class for dietetic cooking goes through Sept. 15,” Many Horses said. “Every cooking class participant receives a box of free food. So, at the food pantry we try to reach a broader population by providing these kinds of programs.”
As an all-volunteer organization, Many Horses said the food pantry depends heavily on donations and fundraisers to keep its shelves stocked.
“We really appreciate this countywide food drive,” she said. “I hope it helps raise more awareness about food insecurity and a critical need that we have in our county. I think working together is an important step in resolving some of the food shortages we're experiencing."
