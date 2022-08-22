WILLCOX — Rommel “Mel” Garcia has been at his new job as Willcox Schools athletic director and vice principal for less than a month.
Being hired a couple of weeks before the start of the scholastic year, in a new school, in a new town meant he had to hit the ground running.
Varsity football, girls’ volleyball, soccer and cross country all began shortly after classes started. Girls volleyball plays at Douglas on Aug. 25, the football team has its first game against Gilbert Christian on Aug. 26 and Cowboys cross country runs at Benson on Aug. 31.
Mel replaces Chris Stalder, who was the school’s dean of students and AD.
Garcia moved here from the Phoenix area where he’s lived for the past five years, having relocated from Chicago where he was born, raised and worked until he and his mother decided to relocate to warmer climes.
A Chicagoan finding themselves in our state is not uncommon, according to the 2020 census; Chicago is the fourth largest source of in-migration to the Phoenix Metro area.
He landed in Phoenix wanting to get to know more about Arizona but was looking for something “unlike” the large metro area.
“I was in Phoenix, before that in Chicago,” he explained. “I’ve always wanted to be somewhere where people weren’t a number, where people get to know each other, where the community revolves around the schools and the events that occur in that particular town.”
Mel said he “hit all the boxes with Willcox; a small town where everybody knows each other, everybody is respectful to each other. They care about each other, and it doesn’t matter if you’re 5 years old all the way up to, you know, 80 years old, everybody respects each other, and I appreciate that. Wilcox was definitely the place.
“I’ve been a sports guy myself; my big sport was baseball. I played high school and college baseball, and I coached when I got into coaching,” Garcia said.
He coached baseball for more than 20 years at the varsity level and girls’ basketball for five years at St. Francis de Sales, Tinley Park High and other Chicago area schools.
Garcia is a Tinley Park alum and got his first coaching job there.
“It was great getting hired there,” he recalled. “I was able to coach with the coach that coached me. That was what made me fall in love with coaching.”
Garcia is “absolutely looking forward to football, there’s nothing like Friday night lights.”
“The community comes together, they focus on the sports here at Wilcox,” he said. “The coaching staff is ready to go. I know this is technically the first week, a bye week, but they’re itching to go.”
As the new AD, he’s also looking forward to the Willcox High Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 15, as well as following the three girls’ volleyball teams at Willcox. Willcox is fortunate to have enough interest to fill a fresh-soph, JV and varsity team.
“I can’t imagine being anywhere else but athletics,” Garcia said.