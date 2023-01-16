On Jan. 3, two new Benson City Council members were sworn in to office by Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels during a special council meeting.
The two, Levi Johnson and Seth Judd, say they look forward to working with the mayor and council as they strive to bring positive changes to the community. The following Q&A provides a brief introduction for each council member and touches on what they hope to accomplish in their new roles as council members.
Levi Johnson
Introduction: "I have a wife, a son and two daughters. We are originally from Arizona, in the Tucson area. I joined the Army after high school and began my career as a logistics specialist. During my time in the Army, I suffered a back injury and was medically separated. I worked in Europe for five years before being offered a position at Fort Huachuca. During my search for a house near the fort, I came across Benson and decided to make it my home. We’ve lived in Benson since 2018, and relocating here is the best choice we could have made."
Herald/Review: What inspired you to run for council and what do you hope to bring to the table as a council member?
Levi Johnson: "Getting involved in local government or even higher levels of government is becoming more and more appealing to me. People aren't interested in talking to one another or hearing the other side of the story. My goal is to rekindle the spirit of compromise and talk in politics.
"I want to represent the people and help make positive changes for our residents. I also want to help bring youth back to Benson and see more jobs for this great community."
H/R: What is your position on growth in Benson?
LJ: "The real question is how much and at what pace should Benson grow? I support responsible, measured growth that fits well with Benson’s rural tone.
"Benson is growing, and we must address how we control that growth. Growth affects us in everything we do — taxes, water, food and space. We need to tackle how the city will plan for these effects.
"Encouraging new businesses to come to Benson that provide good jobs and community support are essential for Benson’s future. During my time on council, I plan to approach organizations such as Costco, Amazon, DHL and XPO about considering Benson as a potential place to do business."
H/R: In your opinion, what are Benson's strongest or most desirable assets?
LJ: "I have never encountered a Benson or surrounding-area resident who would not help someone in need. That is one of Benson’s strongest assets.
"Benson’s location is another important asset. I feel that Benson’s proximity to I-10 and easy access to surrounding communities holds tremendous potential for the city’s future growth and development.
"Benson Unified School District’s high quality education is another asset for our community. I have three children attending Benson’s schools, and my wife is a preschool teacher there. The recent ‘A’ ranking that Benson district’s schools received from the state shows how committed the district is in providing the best education to our kids, despite the teacher shortage in Arizona. It is always a pleasure to see schools get top rankings. High quality schools are an important draw for any community, and Benson certainly offers that."
H/R: When it comes to the Lions Park development projects, which improvements do you feel would best benefit the community and why?
LJ: "All the sports at Lions Park are experiencing greater numbers every year, and the park is unable to meet the demand because of an inadequate number of athletic fields. The different sports programs would function better all around if there was more field space available.
"I currently help lead the Arizona Youth Soccer Organization program in Benson and I’m always talking with members of the community and staying engaged with them. Through those conversations, families consistently say they want more fields for sports programs, and I feel that should be a priority for Lions Park as we consider future development projects."
H/R: What are some key challenges facing Benson that you feel should be addressed?
LJ: "Critical issues include blight and drug abuse. I know the police department works hard to address drug issues in Benson, and the city continues to address blight through litigation."
H/R: Now that you have been elected to serve on the council, how do you plan to tackle some of Benson’s more pressing challenges?
LJ: "Together, the council and community can address Benson's most pressing challenges. Taking these challenges to my colleagues and addressing them together is what I plan to do. I don't have all the answers, but we can work together to find them.
"I feel that I bring a lot to the city council with experience and knowledge. The military helps us develop skills like strategic thinking, commitment, sound judgment and integrity. Each person's voice will matter with my passion for helping this community. My volunteer work with AYSO allows me to be talking with multiple people in the community and hear the issues and concerns of the city.”
Seth Judd
Introduction: “I am a fifth-generation Benson resident. My family has been here since the area was settled. I graduated from Benson High School in 2010 and went on to serve a two-year mission for my church. My wife and I were married in January 2014 and lived in Tucson for about a year before moving to Idaho where I attended school. After I graduated, we spent a year in Southern Utah before a work opportunity brought us back to Benson in early 2018. We have three daughters, ages 7, 3 and 1. I currently work for Arizona G&T Cooperatives as an accountant and hold a masters in accounting. My wife was hesitant to move to Benson, but now we all agree that there is no place better for our family.
"I am excited to work with the mayor and other council members to make positive change for the community.”
Herald/Review: What inspired you to run for council and what do you hope to bring to the table as a council member?
Seth Judd: "I hope to make Benson a better place for my family to grow. I want my kids to have a lot of the same experiences that I did growing up, but better. I hope to bring the perspective of a younger family to the council along with ideas that will attract other young families to Benson."
H/R: What is your position on growth in Benson?
SJ: "With the way the entire state population has been growing and with people looking for affordable housing, these trends will inevitably bring people this way. I would like to see controlled growth to help Benson keep the things that make it special. We are a close-knit community and I think we can keep that if we can control the pace."
H/R: In your opinion, what are Benson's strongest or most desirable assets?
SJ: "I think there are a lot of positive things going for Benson. One is the school system. Our schools’ smaller class sizes help provide kids with a better education without a lot of the problems you have in bigger cities.
"Another asset is the location. As the Gateway to Cochise County, Benson is close to Sierra Vista and Tucson, with three major highways running through the area. It’s a huge advantage for our city.
"Last, but not least, is Benson's strong sense of community. Benson is known as a community that reaches out and helps neighbors and strangers. We rally around our community members and lift each other up in times of need. We really live in a remarkable place."
H/R: When it comes to the Lions Park development projects, which improvements do you feel would best benefit the community and why?
SJ: "Speaking from the perspective of a parent with small children, the new splash pad would be my No. 1 goal for the park. If possible, I would love to see new playground equipment over there, as well replace the existing items that have been well loved.
"Another priority would be to build new baseball and soccer fields. The existing fields are crowded and limit our youth programs because we don’t have adequate space for more kids. The additional fields would open up opportunities for Benson to host tournaments while bringing people into town which is a benefit to our businesses. Lions Park is the heart of Benson and most of our community events — such as Fourth of July — are held there. Everyone, both the young and old, benefits from the park."
H/R: What are some key challenges facing Benson that you feel should be addressed?
SJ: "First, I would say infrastructure. We need some help on our roads. I know a lot of maintenance has been pushed back because the cost for improvements to roads and utility systems. We need to commit to investing in improvements in the city’s infrastructure.
"The next would be fiscal issues. The city had a tough time financially a few years back. The former mayor and council were able to fix a lot of problems and bring us to a better place. While the current mayor has done well in keeping the city strong, there needs to be balance in all things. We need to take the necessary steps to ensure that our kids have a secure future in this town and that it stays strong.
"Ensuring we live in a clean community also is important. I think we need to continue working with community members to keep Benson clean and also work with staff and the legal system to clean up some of the blight that is around town."
H/R: Now that you have been elected to serve on the council, how do you plan to tackle some of Benson’s more pressing challenges?
SJ: "I think it’s important to work as a team with the other council members and realize we may have different opinions or ideas, but we are all working toward the common goal of making Benson better. I think it’s important to listen to the people and be engaged with the community outside of city council meetings to identify needs and then bring recommendations back to the agenda to see how we can help improve the lives of the people in Benson."