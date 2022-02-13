The situation on the Southwest border of the United States is the most complex it’s ever been and the undocumented migrants flooding into the U.S. illegally are more emboldened than ever before.
That was the message law enforcement officials and the Cochise County Attorney delivered to residents Wednesday evening at a town hall session at Valley View Elementary School in Hereford.
“I’ve never seen what we’re seeing right now,” said Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, one of the speakers at the event, referring to the issues with migrants slipping into Cochise County illegally.
The two-hour gathering, hosted by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, was held to inform the public about the grim realities of what’s occurring daily along the U.S. border with Mexico. Similar sessions were held in Benson and Pearce.
But there was also good news to share, including that the Sheriff’s Office will be receiving almost $13 million from the state, the money earmarked solely for border issues and how to deal with the situation more effectively.
Speakers at the event included McIntyre, Sheriff Mark Dannels, Capt. Dean Chase of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Border Patrol Agent in Charge Mike Hyatt and Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Williams.
During the last half hour of the presentation the public was encouraged to ask questions.
The numbers released recently by U.S. Customs and Border Protection concerning the encounters by both Border Patrol and Office of Field Operation agents along the Tucson Sector — the 262 miles of border between the New Mexico line and Yuma County that includes Cochise County — bear out what the officials told the crowd at Valley View School in Palominas.
In the Tucson Sector, a large part of which includes Cochise County, Border Patrol agents came across 15,759 undocumented migrants attempting to enter the country illegally in December. That’s compared with 11,146 migrants encountered in December 2020. Agents with the Office of Field Operations encountered 564 migrants in December, compared with 262 in December 2020, records show.
Along the entire Southwest border from Texas to California federal agents encountered 178,840 undocumented individuals in December 2021, compared with 73,994 in December 2020, CBP records show.
Not only are the numbers higher, but the people making the trek across the border seem more violent and desperate, officials said Wednesday.
Dannels said escapes of migrants via the Tucson Sector are the most numerous in the state. Williams, who heads the Sheriff’s SABRE unit, said that in years past, Border Patrol agents and Sheriff’s investigators would come across groups of two or three undocumented people in the Coronado National Memorial area.
“Now it’s groups of 25 to 30,” Williams said.
The speakers also addressed the most glaring issue of the moment facing law enforcement aside from the throngs of migrants crossing over illegally — load cars and their drivers.
Load cars are vehicles used to transport migrants who successfully avoid being caught as they slip across the border. The drivers are recruited via social media and they’re paid handsomely for every human being or “load” that they can drive to Tucson or Phoenix. The going rate is about $1,000 for every migrant that a load car driver can transport, officials say.
The problem, according to law enforcement, is that load car drivers being recruited by the cartels via social media are getting younger — as young as 15 — and they’re instructed to avoid law enforcement at all cost.
Chase warned the audience to exercise caution at intersections, for example, because many load car drivers will run red lights at high rates of speed. In 2021 there were three deaths in Cochise County as a result of load car drivers evading police.
“It’s very dangerous,” Chase said.
At the moment, troopers who are informed of a load car driver on the highway are trying to stop them before they reach the border to pick up their human load, Chase said. Troopers are also trying to corner load car drivers into safer areas, away from congested roadways.
“We’re trying to isolate these drivers into a safe place,” Chase said.
While Dannels said his deputies cannot arrest undocumented migrants coming over the border because it’s a federal crime and not a state offense, McIntyre said his office can make cases against load car drivers once they’re stopped by law enforcement.
The offense, known as unlawful fleeing or felony flight from a law enforcement officer, has been on the rise in Cochise County, McIntyre said.
In 2020, the Cochise County Attorney’s Office charged 16 people with felony flight from law enforcement, McIntyre said. That jumped to 67 in 2021. So far this year, McIntyre’s office is dealing with 15 such cases.
“We’re on pace to do numbers like we’ve never seen before, frankly,” he told the audience.
Dannels and Williams spoke about encountering a more violent and aggressive group of migrants than in the past. Three weeks ago, a Border Patrol agent was attacked by a migrant at the Coronado National Monument, officials said. Williams said the undocumented people coming across the border now are intent on getting away, not giving up.
Hyatt agreed with that assessment, and also mentioned the other challenge facing law enforcement is social media and how the cartels use it to recruit individuals as load car drivers.
Hyatt said the sad thing about human trafficking is that migrants who are transported to Tucson or Phoenix illegally are forced into a dismal existence until they’re able to pay off their debt to the cartel.
“The three facets of human trafficking are indentured servitude, sex trafficking and child exploitation,” Hyatt said.
Those signing up to become load car drivers are oblivious to the suffering because they’re being told, “You can make a lot of money in one night,” Hyatt said.
The one positive, Hyatt said, is that his agency is working closely with the Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety as a network.
“(We’re going) to flood this area,” he said.
The public’s response was spirited with a handful of questions aimed mostly at Dannels, McIntyre and Hyatt.
One longtime resident who lives near the Coronado National Memorial said he has been in that area for 20 years and has never seen the situation with undocumented migrants crossing the border illegally as bad as it is now.
“I’ve seen more people cross through there in the last few months than I have in the years I’ve lived there,” said resident Bruce Norton.
Norton stood up and asked the panel of speakers what he could do to protect his family and property.
McIntyre took the question, telling Norton “This is a self-defense state. You as a homeowner have a right to defend our home.”
But the county attorney also warned Norton that Arizona is not a “self-offense state.”
“This is about safety,” McIntyre said. “Let’s not create a more unsafe situation.”
The Sheriff echoed McIntyre, telling Norton that he does have a right to defend what’s his, then added, “But please call us.”